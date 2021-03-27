NCAA notebook: Lady Bears earn chance to play UConn

SAN ANTONIO — The Baylor and Michigan teams didn’t have to look far to check on the score of the other River Walk Sweet 16 matchup.

As the Lady Bears and Wolverines were warming up, the Connecticut-Iowa game was taking place just a few yards away on the Alamodome North Court and the score and time of the game were visible on the stadium’s upper-level ring scoreboard.

Top-seeded UConn won, 92-72, as Huskies junior guard Christyn Williams had an outstanding game. Williams scored 27 points with four rebounds, two assists and a block. UConn freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 18 points, nine boards and eight assists and forward Aaliyah Edwards added 18 points.

Iowa star freshman Caitlin Clark nailed four 3-pointers and scored 21 points. But the Hawkeyes fell behind 49-35 by halftime and only briefly closed within double digits in the second half.

When the Lady Bears followed by defeating Michigan, it set up a blockbuster matchup for Monday night.

Baylor and UConn have 14 national championships between them, including all but seven this century.