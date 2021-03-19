NCAA notebook: Lady Bears' Egbo on the rise for Baylor

For much of her college career, Queen Egbo has been a star player who was waiting for her chance to shine.
Egbo entered the Baylor Lady Bears’ program as a five-star high school player and a McDonald’s All-American. But she was one of several players at her position that fit that description. Lady Bears Kalani Brown and Lauren Cox were already top-notch college players and the team’s starting posts.
And yet Egbo had her moments as a freshman. She had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in her first-ever Big 12 game, a Baylor win at Texas Tech. That was one of three double-doubles during her freshman season.
Such had been Egbo’s trajectory for her first two and a half seasons of college basketball. She would be brilliant for a few games, like when she had three straight double-doubles in December of her sophomore year. But then she would be a nonfactor at times, often because of foul trouble.
Starting about a month ago, though, Egbo has upped her game to a new level. The junior center is playing more consistently than ever.
“Queen Egbo now has her own identity,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said after the Lady Bears’ Big 12 Tournament championship win on Sunday. “She is not living in somebody’s shadow. She’s not trying to do what previous players have done. When you find what that is, your niche, then do it to the best of your abilities. She really is. … We now expect it every game.”
Egbo has had double-doubles in five of Baylor’s last six games, scored in double digits in eight of the last 10 and had double-digit rebounds in six straight contests.
One of her strengths is gobbling up offensive rebounds and putting them back in the basket or finding a teammate who can. She scored a career-high 26 points in the Lady Bears’ regular season finale against West Virginia when she also had five offensive rebounds.
And Egbo is staying on the court. She has played 30 or more minutes six times in the last month, something she only did once in her career before that.
The fifth-ranked Lady Bears, winners of 17 straight, are playing their best basketball of the season entering the NCAA Tournament and Egbo’s progression is a big factor in that.
“I feel like this is when you want to start seeing results and seeing your hard work pay off and I feel like this is what my team needs and needs on a consistent basis,” Egbo said. “I feel like we’re all starting to peak at the same time. (NaLyssa Smith) is playing outstanding. Moon (Ursin), DiJonai (Carrington) are playing outstanding. We have DiDi (Richards) who can do it all.”
Baylor (25-2) is the No. 2 seed in the River Walk region of this unique NCAA Tournament. To mitigate the risk of COVID-19, the entire tournament will be held in the San Antonio area. The Lady Bears will tip off against No. 15 seed Jackson State at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Alamodome.
Egbo’s level of play in the last month has earned repeated praise from Mulkey. The Hall of Fame-bound coach values defense above all else. So it’s not surprising that when the head Lady Bear singles out an effort from her junior center, it happened on the defensive end.
“This kid right here, she’s unbelievable,” Mulkey said. “She blocks a shot on this side of the rim and turns around and rebounds the ball on the other side of the rim. That’s just athleticism. That’s just a want-to, a will to go get that. In one possession she did two great things.”
Weighing in on bubble
Since the NCAA Tournament teams arrived in their respective bubbles — the men in Indianapolis and the women in San Antonio — some have pointed out discrepancies in how the teams have been treated.
The men, it seems, have had better workout facilities in their hotels along with better gift bags and food.
“We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been in place as available inside the controlled environment,” The NCAA said in a statement. “In part, this is due to the limited space and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament. However, we want to be responsive to the needs of our participating teams, and we are actively working to enhance existing resources at practice courts, including additional weight training equipment.”
The Baylor players and coaches who were available through a Zoom press conference on Friday said they have seen the discrepancies, but are trying to avoid getting caught up in them.
“We’re extremely grateful for the stuff that we are getting,” Smith said. “Not every team is getting that, but it shows the difference in sports in general. The pay is different, it just shows all the little things that are different. It’s just emphasizing it a lot because social media is making it abroad, making it a big thing.”
Lady Bears coast-to-coast
The Lady Bears have played a lot of high-profile games in the last 20 years, but there’s still room for unique experiences.
Baylor’s first-round game against Jackson State will be broadcast on ABC, marking the first time the team will play on one of the country’s four major over-the-air television networks.
The Baylor game is one of two games that will be televised on ABC in the first round. Tennessee versus Middle Tennessee State is the other one.
BU on a first-round roll
Baylor is 17-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament during Mulkey’s tenure and all-time.
The Lady Bears’ only loss during that time came in the first round in 2001. That year, Arkansas defeated Baylor, 68-59, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., in the Lady Bears’ first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.