NCAA notebook: Lady Bears' Egbo on the rise for Baylor

Egbo has had double-doubles in five of Baylor’s last six games, scored in double digits in eight of the last 10 and had double-digit rebounds in six straight contests.

One of her strengths is gobbling up offensive rebounds and putting them back in the basket or finding a teammate who can. She scored a career-high 26 points in the Lady Bears’ regular season finale against West Virginia when she also had five offensive rebounds.

And Egbo is staying on the court. She has played 30 or more minutes six times in the last month, something she only did once in her career before that.

The fifth-ranked Lady Bears, winners of 17 straight, are playing their best basketball of the season entering the NCAA Tournament and Egbo’s progression is a big factor in that.

“I feel like this is when you want to start seeing results and seeing your hard work pay off and I feel like this is what my team needs and needs on a consistent basis,” Egbo said. “I feel like we’re all starting to peak at the same time. (NaLyssa Smith) is playing outstanding. Moon (Ursin), DiJonai (Carrington) are playing outstanding. We have DiDi (Richards) who can do it all.”