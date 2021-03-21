NCAA notebook: Moon shines in afternoon; women's tournament vs. men's; Hokies await

The Baylor players weighed in on the issues on Friday. Lady Bears star forward NaLyssa Smith said she is grateful for the chance to play. But she and senior teammate DiDi Richards pointed out that women’s sports being treated as less important is nothing new.

“It’s something that, being a girl, you’re kind of used to,” Richards said. “You’ve been going through it your whole life. Now, it’s being broadcasted and brought to the light because of social media. We’re ready to win a national championship, so it doesn’t matter what we’re getting and what we’re not getting. We know we’re prepared and we’re going to bring what we can on the court.”

In line with that theme, Baylor’s Twitter account posted pictures of practice on Friday with the tag line, “Nothing a ball and a hoop can’t cure.”

On to the Hokies

Baylor will play Virginia Tech, a 70-63 winner over Marquette, in the second round of the River Walk region on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. That game promises to be a contrast in styles.