NCAA SOUTH REGIONAL

(at Ball Arena in Denver)

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 UC Santa Barbara

Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV: TNT

Bears not overlooking Gauchos in NCAA Tournament opener DENVER, Colo. — Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler started his college basketball career at Presbyterian, a small liberal arts school in Clinton, S.C.

BAYLOR BEARS

Coach: Scott Drew (419-232 in 20 seasons at Baylor, 439-243 in 21 seasons overall)

2022-23 record: 22-10 (11-7, T-3rd in Big 12)

How they got here: At-large bid

NCAA Tournament history: 15th appearance (21-15)

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2022 (lost to North Carolina, 93-86, in OT in second round)

Best finish: Won 2021 national championship

Strengths: Baylor’s starting guard trio is arguably the best in the country with Keyonte George averaging 15.8 points and 4.2 rebounds, Adam Flagler averaging 15.5 points and 4.7 assists and LJ Cryer averaging 14.5 points and shooting 42.6 percent from 3-point range and 90.4 percent from the free throw line. Forward Jalen Bridges (10.3 ppg, 5.8 reb) has come on strong in Big 12 play, delivering the best game of his career by hitting 10 of 11 shots and scoring 28 points in a Big 12 Tournament-opening 78-72 loss to Iowa State.

Weaknesses: The Bears’ defense has been suspect most of the season, ranking 170th in the country in defensive efficiency. While Baylor has been a solid rebounding team most of year, it has struggled in the last two losses to Iowa State. In the Big 12 Tournament, the Cyclones outrebounded the Bears by a whopping 44-17, including a 21-5 advantage on the offensive boards. Baylor center Flo Thamba and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua combined for no rebounds in more than 36 minutes.

UC SANTA BARBARA GAUCHOS

Coach: Joe Pasternack (132-52 record in six seasons)

2022-23 record: 27-7 (15-5, T-1st in Big West)

How they got here: Won Big West Tournament over Cal State Fullerton, 72-62

NCAA Tournament history: Seventh appearance (1-6)

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2021 (lost to Creighton, 63-62, in first round)

Best finish: Second round 1990

Strengths: The Gauchos bounced back from a three-game losing streak in February to win their last seven games to tie for the Big West regular season title and roll to a 72-62 win over Cal State Fullerton for the Big West Tournament championship. Running a deliberate offensive style, guard Ajay Mitchell leads the Gauchos with 16.4 points and 5.1 assists per game while 6-10 forward Miles Norris is a top inside threat who is averaging 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. Guard Josh Pierre-Louis is averaging 9.7 points, and guard Cole Anderson is the Gauchos’ top 3-point threat as he’s shooting 42.5 percent.

Weaknesses: Baylor will be a major step up in competition since the Gauchos haven’t played a Power 5 conference team all season. Like Baylor, UC Santa Barbara can score at a prolific pace, but the defense can be exposed. The Gauchos squeaked out an 89-86 win over UC Davis on March 2 and held off UC Riverside, 92-87, on March 10 in the Big West Tournament. They haven’t faced a team nearly as athletic and talented as the Bears.

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 North Carolina State

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: TNT

CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS

Coach: Greg McDermott (297-149 in 13 seasons at Creighton, 446-280 in 22 seasons overall)

2022-23 record: 21-12 (14-6, 3rd in Big East)

How they got here: At-large bid

NCAA Tournament history: 24th appearance (15-24)

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2022 (lost to Kansas, 79-72, in second round)

Best finish: Sweet 16 in 1974, 2021

Strengths: Creighton has been a Top 25 team much of the season behind a balanced offensive attack that features all five players averaging double-figure scoring. Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-1 center, is averaging 15.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while guard Trey Alexander is averaging 13.6 points and shooting 44 percent from 3-point range. Baylor Scheierman is another big threat inside with 12.8 points and a team-high 8.4 boards. Forward Arthur Kaluma is averaging 11.9 points and 5.9 boards while point guard Ryan Nembhard is hitting 11.9 points and dishing out 4.9 assists.

Weaknesses: While highly disciplined, the Bluejays don’t always match up athletically with the best competition they’ve faced. They’re coming off an 82-60 loss to No. 13 Xavier in their second game in the Big East Tournament. Xavier dominated the boards by a 45-28 margin while limiting the Bluejays to 37.5 percent from the field. The Bluejays’ 3-point shooting can be spotty as they’ve hit 36 percent.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK

Coach: Kevin Keatts (113-78 in six seasons at N.C. State, 185-106 in nine seasons overall)

2022-23 record: 23-10 (12-8, sixth in ACC)

How they got here: At-large bid

NCAA Tournament history: 28th appearance (37-26)

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2018

Best finish: Won 1974, 1983 national championships

Strengths: Following last year’s 11-21 finish, North Carolina State has made a remarkable 12-win improvement. Point guard Terquavion Smith is averaging 17.5 points and 4.2 assists while Jarkel Joiner is averaging 17.1 points and 3.7 assists. DJ Burns is an inside force who is averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 boards. Casey Morsell is hitting 11.9 points and shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range for an explosive team.

Weaknesses: Though the Wolfpack is scoring 78.2 points per game, it's not a consistent 3-point shooting team by shooting 34.9 percent. On the boards, North Carolina State is marginally better than opponents with a 36.6 to 34.9 edge. North Carolina State has lost three of its last four games, including an 80-54 loss to Clemson in its second game of the ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack hit just 35 percent from the field and Clemson controlled the boards 41-28.

— John Werner