Baylor tennis beats weather, Oregon for 2nd-round NCAA win

The Baylor men’s tennis team powered through a change of venue to breeze past Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The top-ranked Bears won the doubles point at the Hurd Tennis Center, then, following a lightning delay, they finished off a 4-0 victory over the Ducks at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center on Sunday.
Baylor’s Adrian Boitan earned the clinching point on the No. 1 singles court. He finished off his win with an ace to claim a 6-4, 6-4 result over Oregon’s Emmanuel Coste.
A few minutes before that, the Bears’ Spencer Furman won a crucial point by defeating the Ducks’ Luke Vandecasteele, 6-4, 6-3.
“I felt like on my court, I was starting my jump in the second set and then the lightning happened, but I was able to get out to a quick start indoors and I felt like it got much tougher as it went on indoors because we got used to it,” Furman said. “We were fortunate to get to hit earlier inside so that helped us a lot.”
With the win, Baylor (31-4) advances to Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament. The Bears will face No. 15 Ole Miss on May 17 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.
Baylor has now earned a Sweet 16 berth in 16 of the last 18 seasons.
“I think anytime you can advance to the round of 16 in any sport in college athletics is a huge deal,” Bears coach Michael Woodson said. “We are really excited about it. For some of these guys, they haven’t been in this position before so for them to handle it as well as they did, coming from programs where they haven’t had that type of success is really special.”
The Bears won the doubles point over Oregon by sweeping both matches that finished.
Baylor’s Nick Stachowiak and Matias Soto bested the Ducks’ Coste/Jesper Klov-Nilsson, 6-3, on the No. 2 court. Bears Charlie Broom and Finn Bass beat Oregon’s Brandon Lam/Ryoma Matsushita, 6-4.
Sven Lah upped Baylor’s lead to 2-0 by winning the first match to finish in singles play. Lah defeated Quinn Vandecasteele, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).
Woodson, who was named the Bears’ head coach last week after having an interim-head coach tag for the first nine months of the school year, saw his team translate its good vibes from one home court to the other.
“It helped some of our guys, stopping some momentum for other guys, but it was just about setting the tone as soon as we came into the indoor facility,” Woodson said. “I thought they did a phenomenal job. When we came (inside), I felt like all our guys on every single court really stepped it up a notch and took the match.”