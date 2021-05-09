Baylor tennis beats weather, Oregon for 2nd-round NCAA win

The Baylor men’s tennis team powered through a change of venue to breeze past Oregon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The top-ranked Bears won the doubles point at the Hurd Tennis Center, then, following a lightning delay, they finished off a 4-0 victory over the Ducks at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center on Sunday.

Baylor’s Adrian Boitan earned the clinching point on the No. 1 singles court. He finished off his win with an ace to claim a 6-4, 6-4 result over Oregon’s Emmanuel Coste.

A few minutes before that, the Bears’ Spencer Furman won a crucial point by defeating the Ducks’ Luke Vandecasteele, 6-4, 6-3.

“I felt like on my court, I was starting my jump in the second set and then the lightning happened, but I was able to get out to a quick start indoors and I felt like it got much tougher as it went on indoors because we got used to it,” Furman said. “We were fortunate to get to hit earlier inside so that helped us a lot.”

With the win, Baylor (31-4) advances to Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament. The Bears will face No. 15 Ole Miss on May 17 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

Baylor has now earned a Sweet 16 berth in 16 of the last 18 seasons.