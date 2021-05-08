NCAA tennis: Duke edges Baylor in singles for 4-3 win

Baylor and Duke battled until their NCAA Tournament second round match came down to the third set on the No. 1 court.

The Bears’ Mel Krywoj faced off against Duke’s Kelly Chen for the chance to survive and advance. Chen prevailed for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory that gave the Blue Devils a 4-3 win on Saturday evening at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The No. 18 Duke team advances to the Sweet 16 in Orlando to face UCF next weekend.

Baylor, which was No. 8 in the latest ITA rankings, closes its season with a 24-5 overall record. The Bears went 9-21 and missed the NCAA Tournament in their last full season in 2019. Baylor had rebounded and posted a 10-2 mark before the 2020 campaign was cut short by the national response to COVID-19.

“This doesn’t take away from the fact that they had an incredible season and they were one of the best teams in college tennis this year, one of the most consistent teams,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said.

Baylor staked a 1-0 lead after winning the doubles point against Duke on Saturday.