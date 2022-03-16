NCAA Tournament capsules, Fort Worth Regional: Baylor, Norfolk State, North Carolina, Marquette

FORT WORTH REGIONAL

(at Dickies Arena)

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: TBS

BAYLOR BEARS

Coach: Scott Drew (396-221 in 19 seasons at Baylor, 416-232 in 20 seasons overall)

2021-22 record: 26-6 (14-4, first in Big 12)

How they got here: At-large bid

NCAA Tournament history: 14th appearance (20-14)

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2021

Best finish: Won 2021 national championship

Strengths: Despite injuries to leading rebounder Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and leading scorer LJ Cryer, the Bears won their last five regular season games to earn a co-share of the Big 12 championship with Kansas. Third-team All-America point guard James Akinjo has been a catalyst as he’s averaged a Big 12-high 5.7 assists while scoring 13.4 points per game. Adam Flagler is shooting 39.3 percent from 3-point range while also averaging 13.4 points. Freshman forwards Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown have played tremendous defense and have shown more offensive punch in recent games.

Weaknesses: Lack of depth is an issue due to the injuries. Foul trouble to any of the seven rotation players could hurt the Bears with such a thin bench.

NORFOLK STATE SPARTANS

Coach: Robert Jones (166-125 in nine seasons)

2021-22 record: 24-6 (12-2, 1st in MEAC)

How they got here: Won MEAC tournament to earn automatic bid

NCAA Tournament history: Third appearance (2-2)

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2021

Best finish: Round of 32 in 2012

Strengths: The Spartans have won their last six games, including three to win the MEAC tournament. MEAC player of the year Joe Bryant is a versatile guard who is averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 92 percent from the free throw line. They have good size up front with 6-9 Kris Bankston, who is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds, and 6-7 Dana Tate who is averaging 9.9 points and 5.8 boards. Jalen Hawkins is another scoring threat who is averaging 13.4 points and shooting 35.8 percent from 3-point range.

Weaknesses: Playing Baylor will be a big step up in competition for the Spartans, who haven't played a Power 5 conference team all season. In last season’s NCAA tournament, Norfolk State pulled off a 54-53 win over Appalachian State in the First Four before dropping a 98-55 decision to No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: TBS

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

Coach: Hubert Davis (24-9 in one season)

2021-22 record: 24-9 (15-5, 2nd in ACC)

How they got here: At-large bid

NCAA Tournament history: 52nd appearance (126-48)

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2021

Best finish: National championships in 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017

Strengths: Armando Bacot, a 6-10 center, is a beast inside who is averaging 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds. But there’s plenty of scoring to go around as guard Caleb Love is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 assists while Oklahoma transfer forward Brady Manek is averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds and guard RJ Davis is hitting 13.3 points. Led by Bacot, the Tar Heels are a powerful rebounding team that’s recorded a 39.8 to 32 advantage over opponents

Weaknesses: Despite an abundance of talent, the Tar Heels have been inconsistent. They’ve been blown out by 20-plus points against Kentucky, Wake Forest, Miami and Duke. However, they spoiled Mike Kryzewski’s last home game at Duke with a 94-81 win on March 5.

MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES

Coach: Shaka Smart (19-12 in one season at Marquette, 291-154 in 13 seasons overall)

2021-22 record: 19-12 (11-8, 6th in Big East)

How they got here: At-large bid

NCAA Tournament history: 34th appearance (41-34)

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2019

Best finish: Won 1977 national championship

Strengths: After six up-and-down years at Texas, Shaka Smart left for a tradition-rich Marquette program. The Golden Eagles have enjoyed a solid first season under Smart that’s been sparked by tough defensive play that’s limited opponents to a 41 shooting percentage and 70.9 points per game. Redshirt freshman forward Justin Lewis leads Marquette with 17.1 points per game and 7.9 rebounds. Guard Darryl Morsell is averaging 13.5 points while point guard Tyler Kolek leads the Golden Eagles with 5.7 assists per game.

Weaknesses: After Lewis and Morsell, nobody else on the team is averaging more than 7.5 points. The Golden Eagles have been routinely outrebounded as opponents are averaging 39.7 boards to Marquette’s 34.7.

— John Werner

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.