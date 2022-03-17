NCAA Tournament capsules, Waco Regional: Baylor, Hawaii, Ole Miss, South Dakota

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 15 Hawaii

Time, site: 3 p.m., the Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN2

BAYLOR BEARS

Coach: Nicki Collen, 27-6 in first season at Baylor.

2021-22 record: 27-6

How they got here: At-large bid from the Big 12.

NCAA tournament appearances: 20

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: Reached Elite Eight in 2021

Best finish: Won national championships in 2019, 2012 and 2005

Strengths: Baylor has one of if not the best player in the country in senior forward NaLyssa Smith, who has 24 double-doubles this season and is in the top 10 in the nation in both scoring and rebounding. She’s complemented by another potential WNBA Draft first rounder in senior teammate Queen Egbo at center. That duo is a lot to handle on the inside for most teams. But the Bears also have an arsenal of 3-point shooters in Jordan Lewis, Ja’Mee Asberry and Sarah Andrews. All of those pieces have come together in the last two months to make Baylor one of the best teams in the nation.

Potential weaknesses: As with any team, turnovers have cropped up from time to time to interrupt Baylor’s flow on the offensive end. But that’s a problem that can be solved with focus. A bigger obstacle might be depth. The Bears have rarely used more than seven players in the competitive parts of games. They haven’t shown the tendency to wear down, but Baylor can’t afford an injury to one of its front seven.

HAWAII RAINBOW WAHINE

Coach: Laura Beeman, 161-132 in 11 seasons at Hawaii

2021-22 record: 20-9

How they got here: Won Big West tournament for automatic bid.

NCAA Tournament appearance: seven

Best finish: Advanced to the second round in 1990

Strengths: Hawaii plays a lot of players around its best one. Senior Amy Atwell, a 6-foot forward, averages 17.4 points and has made 70 3-pointers this season. She plays 31.7 minutes per game and then the Rainbow Wahine have 10 other players that average between 13.8 and 27.7 minutes. Hawaii comes in hot, having won eight straight, including three victories at the Big West Tournament that got them in the Big Dance.

Potential weaknesses: Most notably, Hawaii just hasn’t seen much competition of Baylor’s caliber. The Rainbow Wahine’s toughest contest was a home game against Utah the the Rainbow Wahine lost by 18 points back in late November. Hawaii also doesn’t appear to have much size inside to deal with Baylor’s tremendous height, athleticism and experience in the paint. Atwell, at 6-0, leads the Rainbow Wahine in rebounding (6.7) and is second in blocked shots (17).

No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 South Dakota

Time, site: 12:30 p.m., the Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN2

OLE MISS REBELS

Coach: Yolette McPhee-McCuin, 77-77 in nine seasons overall.

2021-22 record: 23-8

How they got here: At large bid from SEC.

NCAA tournament appearances: 18

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2007

Best finish: Advanced to Elite Eight in 2007.

Strengths: Local women’s basketball fans will get to see one of the best players from the SEC in Ole Miss senior forward Shakira Austin. The 6-foot-5 Austin averages 15.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and two blocks per game. Rebels forward Madison Scott is a good complementary player for Austin as the 6-1 Scott pitches in 9.8 points and 6.9 boards per night. In Ole Miss’ best win this season — a nine-point triumph at Kentucky in January — Austin scored 24 with eight rebounds and two blocks while Scott added 10 points and seven boards. Ole Miss is an excellent defensive team, holding opponents to 56 points a game and a 38.5 field-goal percentage.

Potential weaknesses: The Rebels don’t have a lot of sharpshooters from beyond the arc. Ole Miss is clicking at just 27% from 3-point range this season. The Rebels best shooter from deep, forward Snudda Collins, has tossed in 1.35 treys per game and shoots below 30%.

SOUTH DAKOTA COYOTES

Coach: Dawn Plitzuweit, 107-27 in 12 seasons overall.

2021-22 record: 27-5

How they got here: Won Summit League tournament for automatic bid.

NCAA tournament appearances: four

Last NCAA Tournament appearance: 2021

Best finish: The Coyotes have never advanced past the first round in the NCAA Division I Tournament.

Strengths: South Dakota has an excellent, experienced guard-post combo in Chloe Lamb and 6-2 center Hannah Sjerven. Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin pointed out that Lamb is a three-level scorer who showed her shot-making ability when the Coyotes played South Carolina early in the season. Sjerven is second on the team behind Lamb at 14.8 points per game and also grabs a team-leading 7.8 rebounds a night. Lamb, at 5-10, and fellow guard Liv Korngable (also 5-10) give South Dakota good size in the backcourt. Korngable is another multi-level scorer and she leads the Coyotes in assists.

Potential weaknesses: Any mid-major squad in the men’s or women’s NCAA Tournament is going to have to overcome the obstacle of playing more four-star athletes than they’re used to. South Dakota showed it could compete with Power 5 programs early this season when the Coyotes played competitive games against Oklahoma and Texas A&M. But in a 30-point loss to top-ranked South Carolina, South Dakota was beaten badly on the boards. The Coyotes will have to be better in the rebounding category to knock off Ole Miss, which is big and talented in the post.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.