NCAA Tournament notebook: Bears go cold in OT

FORT WORTH — Rallying from a 25-point deficit, Baylor appeared to have all the momentum heading into overtime against North Carolina in Saturday's second-round NCAA Tournament game.

But after tying the game, 80-80, at the end of regulation, the Bears went cold in overtime by hitting only one of 11 shots and all four 3-point attempts as the Tar Heels finished off a 93-86 win.

“We were getting good looks, we just didn't knock them down at the end of the day,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler, who scored a team-high 27 points. “And we needed some key stops, and at the end, we didn't get them. So that's a credit to them.”

Bacot, Sochan locked in battle

The most intense battle of the day was between North Carolina center Armando Bacot and Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan.

They wrestled for rebounds and dived on the floor for loose balls. A couple of times, their legs were tangled after hitting the floor. Sochan was whistled for a technical in the first half.

Both produced outstanding games as the 6-9 Sochan finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears and the 6-10 Bacot amassed 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for the Tar Heels.

“There's a reason he's got 26 double-doubles,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He's not only got great size, does a great job with his body. Coach (Hubert) Davis and their staff do a great job at putting him in positions to be successful. And when they don't put him in position, he goes and gets offensive rebounds. So he's a big piece to their puzzle and what they do.”

Manek hot, then ejected

North Carolina forward Brady Manek came out on fire for the Tar Heels and appeared to be on his way to a career-best day.

Manek had hit four of eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points before he was ejected with a Flagrant 2 foul with 10:08 left in the game for throwing an elbow at Sochan.

Playing for Oklahoma, Manek’s career high was 31 points against TCU in 2020.

“First of all, he’s a tough guard,” Drew said. “Because he's got a quick release, he's got a high release. I mean he's got good pieces around him, which allow him to get a lot of good looks. If you're a little late, he just gets it off.”

