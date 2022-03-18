NCAA Tournament notebook: Fans show up for Bears' first round victory

Baylor's NaLyssa Smith erupts, drowns Hawaii, 89-49 If the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine had any aspirations of putting a Polynesian spin on the old March Madness Cinderella story, NaLyssa Smith shattered them in the third quarter.

Baylor nation showed up for its team in a Friday matinee game.

Coming into the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen said her team needed to see a big home crowd at the Ferrell Center. Although the official attendance of 3,855, was not the biggest reported crowd of the season for women’s basketball at the Ferrell Center, Baylor put as many or more fans in the stands than any game by the eye-ball test.

Baylor reported 5,435 in attendance for the Feb. 4 home game against Texas and 5,110 when it hosted Texas Tech earlier this month. But those numbers reflect tickets sold, a different standard than is used for the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears had a distinct home-court advantage against Hawaii on Friday, that included densely packed sections on both sides of the court and a couple hundred students.

“It’s amazing when they come out and support us,” Baylor guard Sarah Andrews said. “I don’t think they know how much of an impact that they make when we have a crowd like that. We need that same thing on Sunday.”

Collen said it was a great crowd and the fans saw Baylor take the suspense out of the game. Even so, the Bears’ coach wants more for the South Dakota game on Sunday.

“I hope they double in size between today and Sunday,” Collen said. “I know Iowa had a sellout and I just challenge Waco and the community here to come out on Sunday.”

Andrews playing through pain

Collen revealed that Andrews, a sophomore guard who averages 11.2 points per game, has been dealing with a hand injury.

It didn’t stop Andrews from scoring 16 points against the Rainbow Wahine. She hit 7 of 12 shots from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range.

“Sarah’s been playing through this hand injury and we’ve limited her in practice,” Collen said. “I think the lack of repetition has hurt her timing. … I thought she was good getting to the rim. But to see the ball kind of on that cross-over step back go through for her … Sarah knows I believe in her, so it was good to see her make a couple 3s as well.”

For her part, Smith said a play that almost fell apart helped her get on track.

“(Jordan Lewis) threw me a pass that got tipped out of my hands, but I was able to finish it,” Andrews said. “I kind of knew right then and there that I was starting to get my rhythm back.”

