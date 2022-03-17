NCAA Tournament notebook: Thamba reunites with parents

FORT WORTH — Nobody enjoyed a more meaningful day than Baylor senior center Flo Thamba as his parents saw him play for the first time in his college career in Thursday's 85-49 win over Norfolk State at Dickies Arena.

Emmanual Thamba and Florentine Soko-Pongi are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They watched their son deliver a strong performance as he hit seven of nine shots and finish with 14 points and six rebounds.

“It gave me a lot of motivation,” Thamba said. “When I saw them for the first time in the stands, it was kind of weird. Kind of shot two airballs in the warmup. I was, like, 'Hey, listen, just be yourself and everything will take care of it.'”

Bears thrilled to see fans again

During Baylor’s six-game run to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament, crowds limited by COVID-19 regulations took some of the fun out of it.

But the fans were back in force to see the Bears blow out Norfolk State to open the NCAA Tournament.

“The crowd was pretty awesome,” said Baylor guard Matthew Mayer. “We won the national championship, but in some ways we didn’t feel we got the full experience. To have that atmosphere again, it just feels a lot more fun.”

Baylor's thin rotation gets rest

Not only did a 36-point blowout of Norfolk State give the Bears a second-round berth in the NCAA Tournament against North Carolina, their seven-man rotation got plenty of rest in the second half.

Jordan Turner stepped in and collected six points and six rebounds in 10:25 minutes while Zach Loveday hit a free throw in 5:48 minutes and Austin Sacks logged two minutes.

“Hopefully it's beneficial in multiple ways,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “One, help those guys with experience and be prepared and ready if called upon. And then, two, hopefully these guys have more gas in the tank.”

