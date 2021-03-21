NCAA Tournament River Walk Notebook: Moon shines on a Sunday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO — Just about every time Moon Ursin has done a media interview this season, she’s answered questions about “waiting her turn” to step into a major role for the Baylor women’s basketball team.
Apparently she’s not getting tired of it.
In Ursin’s first NCAA Tournament game since her sophomore season, when she was a backup role player, she erupted for a career high 24 points in the Lady Bears’ win over Jackson State on Sunday at the Alamodome.
Ursin, a senior shooting guard, hit her first two 3-pointers and appeared to be dialed in all day. She hit 9 of 14 shots, including three of four from beyond the arc.
“I’ve been dreaming about this day since before I was even in college,” Ursin said. “Just thinking about being on this kind of platform, playing for one of the top teams in the nation and just balling. Today I got a piece of that feeling. … Definitely a big-time moment for me and I’m going to remember it forever.”
Ursin’s previous best NCAA Tournament game was a four-point outing against Iowa in the Sweet 16 in 2019 on Baylor’s way to the national championship.
She showed she’s ready for the spotlight.
“I was just confident,” Ursin said. “Before the game my teammates were telling me, ‘Hey, tournament time. Shoot the ball. Be our leader, be our senior.' That’s what I did today and I’ve got to give them credit for finding me.”
Getting to know the Alamodome
The Alamodome stage presented Baylor and Jackson State, and everyone else who played there, with a different type of basketball environment.
On the bench side of the court, players sat the customary six feet apart, though they hugged and cheered like in normal times. A smattering of fans sat in the section of stands behind the benches. Across from the benches and fans there was a black curtain separating the South court where Baylor played, from the North court, which hosted a game immediately following the Lady Bears’ victory.
Asked if she felt like this is the NCAA Tournament, Mulkey said, “No. I don’t.”
“That’s because you don’t have fans here,” she elaborated. “You know how many people would be over here at the Alamodome if they were allowed. All we have in the stands are our pass list. Family and friends that we can put on a pass list.
"Different is the best description I can give. But nonetheless we are playing. We didn’t get opportunity a year ago."
Looking on the bright side
There has been a lot of chatter, especially on social media, about the areas where the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament hasn’t measured up to the NCAA Men’s Basketbll Tournament. Everything from differences in weight room and meals to the fact that the men’s free gifts say “March Madness” while the women’s say “Women’s Basketball.”
The Baylor players weighed in on the issues on Friday. Lady Bears star forward NaLyssa Smith said she is grateful for the chance to play. But she and senior teammate DiDi Richards pointed out that women’s sports being treated as less important is nothing new.
“It’s something that, being a girl, you’re kind of used to,” Richards said. “You’ve been going through it your whole life. Now, it’s being broadcasted and brought to the light because of social media. We’re ready to win a national championship, so it doesn’t matter what we’re getting and what we’re not getting. We know we’re prepared and we’re going to bring what we can on the court.”
In line with that theme, Baylor’s Twitter account posted pictures of practice on Friday with the tag line, “Nothing a ball and a hoop can’t cure.”
On to the Hokies
Baylor will play Virginia Tech, a 70-63 winner over Marquette, in the second round of the River Walk region on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. That game promises to be a contrast in styles.
Although the Hokies only made 4 of 16 from beyond the arc in their first-round win, they are one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in the country. Virginia Tech ranks 14th in the nation in 3-pointers made this season at 225. The two teams to defeat Baylor this season, Arkansas and Iowa State, were tied for third in that category entering the tournament. The Lady Bears, who use the 3-point shot as a secondary weapon, rank 263rd in treys made through the regular season and conference tournament.
However, Baylor and Virginia Tech have one thing in common — post presence. Hokies 6-foot-5 center Elizabeth Kitley scored a game high 23 points with eight rebounds and three blocks versus Marquette.
She’ll face a top-notch starting front court duo in Lady Bears 6-3 center Queen Egbo and 6-2 power forward NaLyssa Smith.