NCAA West track meet brings stress, but Bears looking to run carefree

Michael Ford is generally a pretty laid-back guy. One of his athletes approached him recently and remarked about his “calm demeanor.”

Nevertheless, if the first-year Baylor track and field head coach is going to show signs of being a little stressed, this will be the week it happens.

Ford’s Bears will look to punch their tickets for nationals at the NCAA West Prelims, starting Wednesday and running through Saturday at Fayetteville, Arkansas. In some respects, this meet should not engender that much drama. You don’t really need to win anything. It’s all about finishing in the top 12 of your respective event in order to qualify for next month’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. “Survive and advance,” as Ford calls it.

But on race day, anything can happen — good or bad. And Ford’s been around the sport long enough to know it.

“This is probably the meet I stress about more than anything,” Ford said. “We can’t talk about going to Eugene until we get through Arkansas. So, for me, it’s just, ‘Hey, let’s do everything right.’ If they do what they’ve been doing they’ll be fine. But I think the stress level goes up a little bit more because you know this is it. There’s no Eugene if they don’t do well in Fayetteville.”

A couple of decades ago, this stage of the season didn’t even exist in NCAA track and field. Back then, the top 24 athletes in the country moved on to nationals after their conference meets, based on their times and marks from throughout the season. But in 2003, coaches voted to add this extra step of the postseason. Officially, they’re called the NCAA West prelims — there’s also an NCAA East meet in Bloomington, Indiana — though colloquially most coaches call them “regionals.” That’s what they were known as from 2003-09.

Just like a playoff game in any other sport, these regional meets dial up the pressure. You’ve got to be on your game.

“Getting that first throw in, getting that first jump in is big,” Ford said. “Even in the pole vault clearing that first bar is big. I was thinking about conference when Zaza (Nnamdi) fouled his first two (javelin throws), we were like, ‘Man, you’ve got to get a throw in. You don’t have to throw far, but you’ve got to have enough to get to the final.’

“But here, I don’t want to wait until the third throw to get one in. I think the stress level goes up higher, more so in the field events. The running events you can kind of have a mess-up. You can probably recover from it, but in the field events it’s going to be tough.”

As long as the Bears perform up to their usual standards, they should be able to qualify a plane-load of athletes for nationals. Both Baylor’s women and men are ranked eighth nationally. Together they qualified a program-record 43 event entries for the NCAA West meet, represented by 31 different athletes, breaking the old BU record of 36 entries from 2010.

Three Baylor athletes enter this meet ranked No. 1 in the region in their events, and all three are freshmen: Zaza Nnamdi in the men’s javelin, Johnny Brackins in the men’s long jump and Nathaniel Ezekiel in the men’s 400 hurdles.

Nnamdi won Baylor’s first-ever Big 12 title in the javelin a couple of weeks ago. But believe it or not, the young Nigerian wasn’t satisfied with that performance. He’s ultra-competitive and carries high standards for himself. Even though he knows he just has to finish in the top 12 to move on to Eugene, Nnamdi wants more out of his trip to Fayetteville.

“I'm just in the state of, ‘It is what it is.’ Whatever I see is fine, but I'm not taking second position,” Nnamdi said. “I'm going to win the regionals. But what matters is the distance, but with the distance, I’m just — it is what it is. But I’m definitely going to put in my best. I’m going to try these new techniques and see how it comes out.”

Nnamdi said that he’s been tweaking his run-up in recent practices, and he hopes that work will pay off on competition day. Oh, and speaking of run-ups, Nnamdi said that he wants to add the 100-meter dash to his workload in 2023 when he’s a sophomore.

Javelin and the 100 may feel about as natural a combination as a peanut butter and pickle sandwich, but Nnamdi doesn’t care.

“That’s what I’m trying to do, make history,” said Nnamdi, who has a career-best of 10.6 in the 100. “Be the best person ever to do it. Anything is possible, it kind of looks impossible but it is possible.”

For the Baylor women, sophomore Ackera Nugent (100 hurdles) and senior Aaliyah Miller (800) rank second in the region in their respective events. Both are past NCAA indoor champions. But beyond those golden girls, the Bears have plenty of promising up-and-comers for whom nationals should be in reach, including sophomore Kavia Francis (400), junior Mariah Ayers (200) and sophomore Gontse Morake (400 hurdles).

Morake didn’t compete in 2021 as she dealt with multiple injuries as well as a serious bout of homesickness in her first extended time away from her homeland of South Africa.

She is overjoyed to be back on the track and running the best times of her life.

“It was very tough to sit and watch, because both my roommates (Francis and Nugent) did really, really amazing,” Morake said. “We were all freshmen, and what we had in common was that we all left home, obviously. … But I’m very grateful that (the coaches) were very patient with us and helped us through it, mentally. I’m grateful for that.”

