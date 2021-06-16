NCAA's transfer portal shaking up college basketball

West Virginia lost one of the Big 12’s best big men with Oscar Tshiebwe heading to Kentucky. But coach Bob Huggins has added high scoring Old Dominion guard Malik Curry.

Kansas State will bring in at least three transfers, including Ismael Massoud, a 6-8, 220-pound sophomore forward from Wake Forest. Despite the current craze, Wildcats coach Bruce Weber isn’t convinced that switching schools is always the best thing.

"I know change is hard for everybody and change is a part of life," Weber said. “But I still go back to Coke and Coke Classic. Sometimes people make bad decisions and they have to go back and say, 'What did we do? Did we mess this up?' "

Though Drew has greatly benefited from transfers, he knows it takes the right balance of players and personalities to build a program that wins consistently. The Bears have reached the NCAA tournament nine times since 2008 with two Elite Eight appearances and two Sweet 16 berths to go along with the 2021 national title.

But the kind of stability Drew has built at Baylor is more fleeting than ever in college basketball. The landscape has changed with the NCAA granting transfers immediate eligibility, and programs across the country are feeling the tremors.

“I think it’s too early to tell for sure what lasting impact it will make,” Drew said. “From a coaching standpoint, it makes it more difficult to identify what your team needs year to year. Right now, everyone is trying to come up with the magic number of transfers and freshmen, and trying to create that balance.”

