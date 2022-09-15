Neal becoming key playmaker in Baylor secondary

Kentucky is basketball country and Lexington sits in the heart of it.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the biggest thing in town, but fans are also ravenous about high school hoops. Who wouldn’t want their kid to grow up to be the next Anthony Davis?

Well, Devin Neal Sr. didn’t see any tall genes in his family. So he encouraged his oldest son, Devin Neal Jr., to pursue football instead of hoop dreams.

“I knew good and well my son wasn’t going to be 6-4 or 6-5,” Devin Neal Sr. said. “Unfortunately, a lot of parents want their kids to be the next LeBron James. But I knew right then he wasn’t going to be a giant. And playing football came so natural to Devin.”

Neal’s focus on football paid off when he signed with Baylor in 2020 out of Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School. Now a junior, Neal has become a key member of Baylor’s secondary as a weak safety who has made 10 tackles with a team-high two tackles for loss in No. 17 Baylor’s first two games.

The Bears needed some new blood to step in at safety after All-American Jalen Pitre was picked in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and JT Woods was taken in the third round by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda likes Neal’s feel for the game, and the way he can anticipate what's coming next.

“He is smart, he’s instinctive,” Aranda said. “I think he hedges his bets. I think there’s good athleticism in him. But what aids with all that is his predictive knowledge. He’s able to see this down and distance, this formation, this split, this receiver, this tight end, this back equals this play. And he’s playing a couple steps ahead. So just very cool with his ability to kind of grasp information and then apply it.”

At 5-11 and 200 pounds, Neal doesn’t see himself as a superior athlete. So he tries to make up for it by watching loads of film, and getting any tips he can to read opposing offenses. He believes any nuance that he can pick up will benefit his preparation.

“My dad was the first person who actually taught me how to watch film,” Neal said. “Not just watching plays aimlessly, like ‘Ooh, he got juked or nice catch.’ He taught me to look for mannerisms like someone tightening up their gloves or he’s licking his fingers or rubbing the gloves on his hand. Even like looking to a certain side more than the other.”

Neal also saw how intensely Pitre and Woods prepared for games, and how that knowledge helped them become ballhawking safeties. Neal knows the bar is high for Baylor safeties, and he wants to raise his game to the level of his predecessors.

“I see what they did and how they put in the work,” Neal said. “Really it’s looking at the blueprint of what they did, but also adding mine to it. No one can be the same, but we can take the good pieces of each other and try to make something for ourselves.”

Though Neal grew up in basketball country, his family is all in football. Devin Neal Sr. played linebacker and fullback at Tates Creek High School in Lexington and played briefly in college a Kentucky State.

Following Neal Jr. is middle brother Darius Neal, a running back at Georgetown College located north of Lexington. Youngest brother Darion is a junior linebacker at Frederick Douglass High School.

Neal Sr. has imparted his football knowledge to all of his sons, but more importantly he’s instilled a sense of discipline.

“I taught all three of my sons to be respectful,” Neal Sr. said. “I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons. It’s easy to get caught up in lot of stuff that looks like you’re having fun until you end up in jail or dead.”

Neal Jr. played safety throughout his high school career, and as a senior became an offensive star as he rushed for 602 yards and nine touchdowns while making 12 catches for 300 yards and three scores.

A runner-up for Kentucky player of the year for a Douglass team that reached the state championship game, Neal originally committed to Cincinnati. But when Baylor came into the picture, Neal saw the opportunity to play for a Power 5 school and flipped his commitment.

“Baylor hopped into the picture late, and (former cornerbacks coach) Evan Cooper recruited me, and he did a home visit,” Neal said. “I really wanted to play at the Power 5 level, and my parents believed in me as well. I just saw everything as being the right fit, plus my parents wanted me to get out and experience the world. It was a perfect opportunity to live in Texas.”

When Neal arrived Texas in 2020, he couldn’t believe the size of the high school football stadiums. A lot of them looked like college stadiums to a guy who was used to playing in much smaller venues.

“High school football (crowds) in Kentucky are nothing like in Texas,” Neal said. “When I came here, I didn’t know that many people came to high school football games. It’s crazy. They have college stadiums for high school football, and that was new to me. It was a big eye opener.”

Stepping on the field as a true freshman in Aranda’s 2020 debut season, Neal played mostly special teams. But he saw considerable time during Baylor’s 2021 Big 12 championship season as he played in 13 games and recorded 22 tackles and forced a fumble against Kansas.

Neal felt a lot more comfortable as a sophomore last season after getting his feet wet as a freshman.

“There are some who can just do it from the get-go,” Neal said. “I feel like for me I was a slow learner, there was a lot that was new to me and it was a faster paced game. I just had to work my way up and watch guys like Jalen Pitre, Christian Morgan and JT Woods, and seeing how the game speed changes and what they did.”

Fans attending the Baylor-Kansas game in Lawrence last September might have been a little confused when the public address announcer said, “Devin Neal with the tackle, Devin Neal with the carry.”

Yes, the Jayhawks have a running back with the same name who led them with 707 yards rushing as a freshman last season.

“My family remembered his name and my name being called,'Like what?'” Neal said. “So both of us met after the game and we said that’s crazy, two of us at the same time and same year.”

It can also get confusing in Baylor practices since the Bears have three safeties with the same first name: Devin Neal, Devin Lemear and Devyn Bobby.

“I’m called D-Neal, Devin Lemear is called D-Lemear and Devyn Bobby is called D-Bob,” Neal said. “It’s odd that there are three of us at the same time. I’m like wow how did that happen?”

The rest of Baylor’s defenders appreciate Neal’s devotion to preparation and the way he can communicate with his teammates.

“He’s real smart,” said Baylor linebacker Matt Jones. “His IQ level is up there. Every play, he’s calling out plays. If Dillon (Doyle) isn’t communicating, I’m not communicating, someone’s not communicating, you can hear Devin in the back end communicating to all the DBs. So I feel like he’s a big leader within the secondary.”

Though Neal appreciates Jones’ observations, he believes he’s still very much a work in progress. But now that he’s got a shot to make a major impact for Baylor’s secondary, he’s not going to waste it.

“That’s something my dad always told me is to make the most of your opportunities,” Neal said. “I’m honored to have great coaches, and they’re going to give you opportunities to make plays, just the way our defense functions. If you do your job, something’s going to come your way or you can make something happen.”