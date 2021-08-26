Nebraska holds off Baylor, 2-1

Facing a Nebraska soccer squad that’s long on firepower, Baylor knew it better attack the goal at every opportunity.
The Bears were certainly aggressive in their home opener as they took 20 shots against their former Big 12 rival.
But Baylor could slip just one goal into the net as the Cornhuskers walked off with a 2-1 win Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (1-2) knew the Cornhuskers’ offensive potential after they opened the season with a 3-0 win over Western Illinois and a 5-0 blowout of Missouri.
“Nebraska was a really great opponent,” said Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt. “They’re Big Ten, so we knew they were going to be tough, they were going to be physical, they were going to be good. It just kind of showed us what we need to get better at and it also showed us what we’re capable of.”
The Cornhuskers quickly took the lead when Sarah Weber rifled a shot into the left corner of the goal nine minutes into the game.
But Baylor tied the game three minutes later when Gabby Mueller showed some impressive footwork by hitting a cross shot past Nebraska goalkeeper Samantha Hauk.
“I was really just moving off the ball and looking for those tight spaces because I feel that’s what I’m best in,” Mueller said. “Then I saw my small spot and I slid myself right in there”
With the first-half clock winding down, Baylor and Nebraska were locked in a scrum before Olivia Brown knocked a header into the goal past Wandt to give the Cornhuskers a 2-1 lead with 1:51 left until halftime.
“Those are always tough when it’s so close and kind of bobbling around,” Wandt said. “We thought we had some momentum after our goal going into the second half, so it was a shame to let that one in. But it’s something we’ll learn from and a situation we won’t let happen again.”
The Bears had numerous chances to score in the second half as Mueller missed an open shot over the goal, Ally Henderson-Ashkinos’ free kick sailed high, and Elizabeth Kooiman’s shot banked off the left post.
Nebraska’s Eleanor Dale missed a pair of clear scoring opportunities late in the game.
It was a physical game throughout as Baylor midfielder Maggie Algya limped out of the game midway through the first half.
“Maddie’s a strong defensive player for us in the midfield, and she’s a leader,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “It’s not like we’re a one-midfield person, but her and Ally and Gabby have become such a good crew in there that it does throw things off just a little bit, for sure. I think she’s going to end up being fine, which is great.”
With 16:25 remaining in the game, Baylor’s Kate Zimmerman collided head-to-head with Nebraska’s Haley Peterson. Bleeding from her head, Zimmerman had to be carted off the field but Jobson expects her to be fine.
The physical nature of the game reminded Jobson of Baylor’s games against Nebraska in the Big 12.
“Oh yeah, that’s Baylor-Nebraska back in the Big 12 days,” Jobson said. “We love playing each other, we have similar styles and the way we play the game and how we care for our players. And we always know it’s going to be a hard-fought match. It was physical. But it wasn’t dirty, it wasn’t cheap, it was just a fun, hard soccer match.”