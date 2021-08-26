Nebraska holds off Baylor, 2-1

With the first-half clock winding down, Baylor and Nebraska were locked in a scrum before Olivia Brown knocked a header into the goal past Wandt to give the Cornhuskers a 2-1 lead with 1:51 left until halftime.

“Those are always tough when it’s so close and kind of bobbling around,” Wandt said. “We thought we had some momentum after our goal going into the second half, so it was a shame to let that one in. But it’s something we’ll learn from and a situation we won’t let happen again.”

The Bears had numerous chances to score in the second half as Mueller missed an open shot over the goal, Ally Henderson-Ashkinos’ free kick sailed high, and Elizabeth Kooiman’s shot banked off the left post.

Nebraska’s Eleanor Dale missed a pair of clear scoring opportunities late in the game.

It was a physical game throughout as Baylor midfielder Maggie Algya limped out of the game midway through the first half.

“Maddie’s a strong defensive player for us in the midfield, and she’s a leader,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “It’s not like we’re a one-midfield person, but her and Ally and Gabby have become such a good crew in there that it does throw things off just a little bit, for sure. I think she’s going to end up being fine, which is great.”