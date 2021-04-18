Nebraska's heat melts Baylor volleyball run in Sweet 16, 3-0

OMAHA, Neb. — Even without their best player on the court, the Nebraska Huskers possessed too much power for Baylor.
Fifth-seeded and perpetual powerhouse Nebraska swatted and swung with ferocity in ousting the Bears, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19, in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 on Sunday at the CHI Health Center. The loss ends the season for Baylor (20-7), which reached the Final Four in the 2019 season. The Huskers will face the winner of Penn State and Texas in Monday’s regional final.
“I liked how we prepared for the match,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Obviously came out strong and weren’t able to sustain that execution that we needed. So mentally, we were ready to do what we needed to do. So, yeah, it was probably a sustaining effort in making plays. Nebraska did a good job with their serve and pass scheme.”
Nebraska (16-2) was without All-American middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, who missed the match with an undisclosed injury. No matter. The Huskers still featured more than enough weapons to terminate the Bears. Former University of Texas player Lexi Sun shone brightly with 12 kills in the three-set sweep, while Madi Kubik tagged eight and Kayla Caffey and Jazz Sweet had seven apiece as the Huskers controlled the net.
Baylor seemed to come ready to play. That certainly wasn’t the issue. The Bears displayed lots of bounce at the outset, and when Lauren Harrison recorded her first kill of the match off a delivery from setter Hannah Sedwick, Baylor led 11-6.
But Baylor couldn’t sustain that buoyancy. Nebraska charged back on a 19-10 run, taking a 25-21 set win when Kubik bashed a cross-court winner.
Baylor’s Sedwick said the absence of Stivrins didn’t alter the Bears’ game plan. They just didn’t execute with the kind of efficiency that they wanted — a testament to Nebraska’s toughness.
“It doesn’t really change. Yes, we game plan for certain people and certain things, but overall it doesn’t change our side of the net and what we want to do and the one way we want to play,” Sedwick said.
Baylor entered the match knowing that the service game would be critical, but the Bears gave away too many points from the line. They totaled eight service errors for the match, and Nebraska pounded eight aces to the Bears’ three.
As such, the Bears weren’t able to put any extended stretches of pressure on the Huskers. Baylor still had its moments, led as always by senior flamethrower Yossiana Pressley, who topped all players with 15 kills. But after hitting .364 in the opening set as a team, the Bears connected at a meager .068 rate the rest of the way, thwarted in part by eight Nebraska blocks.
Harrison, the North Carolina transfer playing in her first NCAA tournament, smacked six kills for Baylor. Pressley punched in two service aces and contributed five digs, while Sedwick had 21 assists.
Baylor should be well-stocked for another NCAA tournament run in the fall, especially with Pressley and Sedwick using their COVID-19 free pass and returning for a fifth year.
“One hundred percent, I’m excited about next year’s team,” McGuyre said. “I think with the additions we’re getting and some of the fire from the ones, like a Campbell (Bowden) and Emily (Van Slate) that maybe got their first experience of postseason, get a little taste of it. … The chance to have most everybody back is going to be exciting, plus the additions we’re picking up, I feel very confident we’ll have the firepower in the gym. Now, we’ve got to get back to the execution and the consistency.”
Pressley — who will enter the fall with 1,942 kills, second all-time in BU history to Elisha Polk’s 2,272 — said she and Sedwick will blaze the path into the offseason to keep the Bears focused on a deeper playoff run in December.
“I feel like both of us as leaders can and will do better to prepare our team, to get to the Final Four and win a national championship,” Pressley said. “We’re going to do what is necessary just to get that momentum going, get that confidence, get that one way to play back on track, and just sic ‘em in the fall.”