Nebraska's heat melts Baylor's run in Sweet 16, 3-0

Baylor should be well-stocked for another NCAA tournament run in the fall, especially with Pressley and Sedwick using their COVID-19 free pass and returning for a fifth year.

“One hundred percent, I’m excited about next year’s team,” McGuyre said. “I think with the additions we’re getting and some of the fire from the ones, like a Campbell (Bowden) and Emily (Van Slate) that maybe got their first experience of postseason, get a little taste of it. … The chance to have most everybody back is going to be exciting, plus the additions we’re picking up, I feel very confident we’ll have the firepower in the gym. Now, we’ve got to get back to the execution and the consistency.”

Pressley — who will enter the fall with 1,942 kills, second all-time in BU history to Elisha Polk’s 2,272 — said she and Sedwick will blaze the path into the offseason to keep the Bears focused on a deeper playoff run in December.

“I feel like both of us as leaders can and will do better to prepare our team, to get to the Final Four and win a national championship,” Pressley said. “We’re going to do what is necessary just to get that momentum going, get that confidence, get that one way to play back on track, and just sic ‘em in the fall.”