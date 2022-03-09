Neumann's pinch-hit blast sends Bears over Abilene Christian, 6-4

ABILENE — Freshman Casen Neumann made the most of his chance, and helped the Baylor baseball team nab a nice road win along the way.

Neumann belted a pinch-hit, go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to send the Bears to a 6-4 win over Abilene Christian at Crutcher Scott Field on Wednesday night. It gave the Bears (7-5) their seventh win in the past nine games.

After the Wildcats (7-5) tied the game at 3-3 with two runs in the seventh, Baylor pushed in front for good. Beau Wimpee was hit by a pitch and then Alex Gonzales rolled a 1-2 pitch through the left side of the infield for a single. After a sac bunt, Neumann got his chance in the batter’s box, pinch-hitting for catcher Harrison Caley. And the true freshman from Tomball delivered, sending the ball deep over the right-field wall for a three-run bomb in just his second collegiate at-bat.

On an all-staff pitching night, the Bears used seven hurlers in all, and they combined for nine strikeouts and three walks. Hambleton Oliver (1-0) picked up the win by locking down two big outs in the seventh, while Mason Marriott retired the side in the ninth for his third save in BU’s past four games.

Chase Wehsener stroked a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for the Bears at the plate.

Baylor will return home to take on Columbia in a three-game series starting Friday.