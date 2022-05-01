Nevin, Bears bust out in series finale, take down Tech, 11-7

Against TBD, the Baylor hitters showed that they were definitely going to be determined.

Coming into this weekend series, Texas Tech didn’t name a starter for Sunday’s final game, instead using the popular “TBD” abbreviation. The mystery of that matchup didn’t faze the Bears, who busted out of their slump in a big way in an 11-7 win over the No. 15 Red Raiders at Baylor Ballpark.

Baylor’s win allowed the Bears (22-22, 5-13) to salvage a game from the series after Texas Tech rolled to the first two wins by a combined score of 18-2.

“What’s funny is, the past couple of days we kind of had similar situations, with bases loaded, guys on second and third, guy on second base, we hit a ball hard and it’s just right at somebody,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Today was the exact opposite. … With guys in scoring position today, we were able to come through, and I’m just really proud of the guys for the resiliency they showed this weekend.”

After Baylor’s hitters were mostly muzzled by Tech’s hurlers in the first two games of the series, the Bears wasted no time at all getting into the swing of things in the finale. They put up three runs in the first and four more in the second, banging around Tech starter Trendan Parish, who has typically filled the closer role for the Red Raiders this year and entered the day with six saves and no starts in 18 appearances.

Kyle Nevin probably should have worn oven mitts instead of batting gloves, because his bat was absolutely scorching. The BU first baseman went 5-for-5 with three doubles and four RBIs, setting a school record for most doubles in a Big 12 game. He tried to pick up a fourth double in the seventh inning, but was thrown out by Tech leftfielder Easton Murrell trying to stretch a single into a two-bagger.

Nevertheless, Nevin sparked the Bear offense nicely. After Tech scored on Cole Stillwell solo home run in the top of the first, Nevin quickly tied the game in the bottom of the inning with his first double of the day. Two batters later, the Bears went up 3-1 on Cam Caley’s two-run double down the left-field line.

Nevin and the Bears kept the pressure on in the second. Baylor loaded the bases against Parish with two walks and a single, then Nevin unloaded them by shooting a ball into the gap in left-center, with all three runners coming plateward. Later in the inning, Caley’s infield hit extended the BU lead to 7-1.

But it wasn’t just Baylor’s 13 hits that pleased Rodriguez. It the mindset his batters took into the box, a deliberate approach that yielded 10 walks, including four from designated hitter Antonio Valdez and three more from catcher Harrison Caley, Cam’s twin brother.

“Everybody was really wanting to swing and get big RBIs, but that was the joy of it, watching guys, Antonio walked four times today,” Rodriguez said. “When you see that you’re proud of it. Don’t force an at-bat because you want to get a hit, force an at-bat because you get a good pitch to hit. That’s the big difference today. We weren’t just swinging to swing. That was a good job by our guys today, to continue to take good at-bats. I’m just really proud of them.”

Harrison Caley’s bases-loaded walk in the fourth ignited another four-run outburst in that inning from the Bears. Baylor also picked up an RBI single from Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo and a two-run knock from Jacob Schoenvogel in that inning. That pushed Baylor’s lead to 11-2 through four innings.

Blake Helton made his first pitching appearance for Baylor since the season-opening series against Maryland, as he’s been out with injury. Helton tossed 21 pitches over two innings in a spot start before giving way to Matt Voelker, who battled through five tough innings and picked up the win to improve to 4-5 on the season.

“It was good to get Blake out there,” Rodriguez said. “Once again we’ve got to get his pitch count up, hopefully he can jump into a starting role. You can tell he doesn’t have the stamina now. So we’re still battling that. But Matt Voelker came in and did a phenomenal job. You can tell he’s tired, it was a hot day. He was out there for a while, our offense was out there a while. So him jumping back and forth was a really impressive thing on his end.”

Texas Tech scored its first four runs of the day via the longball. In addition to Stillwell’s solo shot in the first, the Red Raiders got a Jace Jung solo blast in the third and a Ty Coleman two-run job in the fifth.

The Red Raiders kept coming, and made things interesting with a run in the sixth and two more in the eighth to pull to within 11-7. But Adam Muirhead managed to close out the win for the Bears, despite some adventurous moments that included three hit batsmen.

In addition to Nevin’s big game, Cam Caley went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Bears and Schoenvogel was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Baylor will host Tarleton State on Tuesday, then the Bears will take some time off for final exams before returning to Big 12 play May 13-15 at Kansas State.