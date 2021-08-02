New Baylor basketball arena could be in jeopardy

"Many of my colleagues around the country believe that (Texas) created this situation because they think so highly of themselves," Rhoades said. "I completely disagree. I think it's because they felt too little of themselves."

Rhoades didn’t stop there with his criticism of the Texas Longhorns. He pointed out that Baylor has enjoyed considerable success throughout its athletic programs with only 48 percent of the athletic budget that Texas has.

Since his arrival at Baylor in 2016, Rhoades said he’s always rooted for Big 12 teams to perform well on a national stage ... if they get there.

“I rooted for Oklahoma in the CFP and Kansas, Texas Tech in the Final Four,” Rhoades said. “If UT had made either event, I’d have rooted for them too.”

In the wake of Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC, there has been much speculation about other schools leaving the Big 12. But Rhoades said Baylor is committed to keeping the Big 12 intact, and he has had no formal discussions with officials from other conferences.

“We deserve a place at the Power 5 table, and we’re using our time, effort and resources to preserve the Big 12,” Rhoades said. “There’s a general sense of the eight of us to stick together.”