New Baylor basketball arena could be in jeopardy

AUSTIN — With the impending move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, Baylor will be hurt in a myriad of ways if conference realignment forces the university to no longer play in a Power 5 league.
Baylor President Linda Livingstone and athletic director Mack Rhoades spoke before the Texas senate Monday in a hearing on the future of college athletics in the state.
Baylor's proposed basketball arena could be in jeopardy.
Rhoades said he will meet with Baylor officials in the near future to discuss whether the university can go forward with plans to build the new basketball pavilion with potentially less TV revenue and fewer contributions from donors if the Big 12 is no longer considered a Power 5 conference.
“We could be faced with selling less tickets and not receiving as much money from donors,” Rhoades said.
Rhoades said the state of Texas football is better if there are five Power 5 conference schools instead of two. Besides current Big 12 members Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU and Texas, Texas A&M has played in the SEC since 2012 after leaving the Big 12.
Big 12 schools are contractually signed to play in the conference through the 2024-25 athletic year. If Texas and Oklahoma jump early to the SEC, they could each lose up to $80 million in TV revenue due to their Big 12 contract.
"Many of my colleagues around the country believe that (Texas) created this situation because they think so highly of themselves," Rhoades said. "I completely disagree. I think it's because they felt too little of themselves."
Rhoades didn’t stop there with his criticism of the Texas Longhorns. He pointed out that Baylor has enjoyed considerable success throughout its athletic programs with only 48 percent of the athletic budget that Texas has.
Since his arrival at Baylor in 2016, Rhoades said he’s always rooted for Big 12 teams to perform well on a national stage ... if they get there.
“I rooted for Oklahoma in the CFP and Kansas, Texas Tech in the Final Four,” Rhoades said. “If UT had made either event, I’d have rooted for them too.”
In the wake of Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC, there has been much speculation about other schools leaving the Big 12. But Rhoades said Baylor is committed to keeping the Big 12 intact, and he has had no formal discussions with officials from other conferences.
“We deserve a place at the Power 5 table, and we’re using our time, effort and resources to preserve the Big 12,” Rhoades said. “There’s a general sense of the eight of us to stick together.”
Livingstone said that playing in a high profile conference is important to the university in attracting top faculty and students as well as drawing major contributions from donors.