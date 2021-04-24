New Baylor DL Ika makes presence felt in Green and Gold game

It’s quite evident that Baylor’s defense is significantly ahead of the offense since new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has just started installing the parts this spring.
But Saturday’s Green and Gold game at McLane Stadium showed that it isn’t just a bevy of returning players who could make the defense one of the best in the Big 12 this fall.
The Bears now have massive 6-4, 350-pound noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika plugging the middle.
The LSU sophomore transfer made his presence known in the intrasquad scrimmage as he burrowed through Baylor’s offensive line to nail running back Qualan Jones for a safety while wreaking havoc on many other plays.
“That’s a force,” said Baylor running back Abram Smith. “I ran into him today. He shot the A (gap) and hit me in the backfield. And I couldn’t get away.”
Ika began to show his talents on LSU’s 2019 championship team in a backup noseguard role under then defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. After playing in only four games last season, Ika entered the transfer portal and decided to reunite with Aranda at Baylor.
Joining a defense packed with veteran linebackers and defensive backs, Ika’s presence in the middle will occupy blockers and free up Baylor’s other defensive linemen to make plays.
“I love Apu and his energy, I love his smile, I love his heart,” Aranda said. “He knows the structure of the defense and the run fits. He knows protection and he’s been able to tutor people on the sidelines. I know our guys respect him, not only how he plays, but he carries himself in such a way that they see where he’s headed.”
Even before he arrived on campus this spring, Ika could feel the love from his new teammates. After witnessing how he can invigorate the defense, they know how valuable he can be to the Bears.
“They’ve been very accepting,” Ika said. “Right from the start, they were excited to have me. Right when I committed here, I had dudes on the team DM (direct message) me and guys get my number from the coaches and text me and excited to have me. For someone that goes through the transfer portal, that gives you a good feeling and excited to be part of the place that you’re at.”
Since Ika played under Aranda at LSU, he already knew what to expect from Baylor’s defensive scheme. With Ika in the mix, Baylor has a chance to make the 3-4 its base defense and give defensive coordinator Ron Roberts more options to use the rest of his defenders in a variety of ways.
“It’s been a pretty smooth transition football-wise,” Ika said. “I knew I wanted to go somewhere where I fit best, and Coach Aranda and Coach Johnson recruited me out of high school. I played in the system and I felt like I fit well. I felt like it was meant to be and it all worked out.”
It wasn’t just Ika who shined for Baylor’s defense during Saturday’s scrimmage that marked the end of spring practice.
Junior cornerback Al Walcott intercepted Jacob Zeno’s pass at the 3 to set up Ika’s safety. Freshman linebacker Tyrone M. Brown’s early interception of a Zeno pass set up Noah Rauschenberg’s 41-yard field goal.
Junior cornerback Byron Hanspard Jr. also intercepted a pass while senior cornerback Kalon Barnes stripped the ball from Jared Atkinson after a catch to force a fumble.
“I think the defense is ahead right now,” Aranda said. “I feel like their communication and just their level of comfort in terms of what’s being asked and here’s how you communicate, line up, make adjustments, play off blocks, you name it. I think those things are probably a little more ingrained. I think offensively, we’ve made a fair amount of progress.”
The Bears scored only two touchdowns during the scrimmage. Shortly before halftime, Trestan Ebner ran around the right side for a 1-yard touchdown after junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon set up the score with several impressive runs and by hitting Jaylen Ellis for 15 yards and R.J. Sneed for 21.
On the last play of the scrimmage, Zeno spotted Sneed streaking down the right sideline for a 29-yard touchdown. Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen and freshman Kyron Drones also played considerable snaps.
With four-year starter Charlie Brewer playing his final season of college eligibility at Utah, Zeno and Bohanon are the top contenders for the starting job. But Aranda is a long way from making a decision before the Bears open the season Sept. 4 against Texas State in San Marcos.
“It was good to see things kind of settle and really progress as the scrimmage went on,” Aranda said. “I think once we got to that, we were able to be more consistent. I appreciate their ability to work through that, because I know we’ve got a good group and I’m excited about what’s still to come.”
Now a fifth-year senior, Ebner will likely play an even bigger role in Baylor’s offense this year whether it’s running the ball or making catches out of the backfield. The All-America kick returner will be featured on both the kick and punt return teams.
After playing linebacker last year and throughout most of spring drills, Smith recently returned to running back where he began his college career. Aranda believes Smith’s aggressive style of play and ability to hit holes quickly will be an asset in Grimes’ offense.
“They wanted someone more physical, more downhill,” Smith said. “Of course, in my past that’s how I ran the ball. They asked me to help the team on that side of the ball. I’m a team player and I’m going to do what benefits the team.”
Baylor’s tight ends are also excited to play in Grimes’ offense after seeing how he utilized them as BYU’s offensive coordinator.
“It is awesome,” said Baylor senior tight end Christoph Henle. “I mean the way Coach Grimes uses tight ends, we saw it the last couple of years when he was at BYU, how often they were used and their stats. It’s a really versatile position, you line up everywhere on the field, you have to do everything and know everything, which is really challenging. But I love it.”
Baylor didn’t forget the national championship winning men’s basketball team as it was recognized before the game. Third-team All-America guard Davion Mitchell was presented the Naismith national defensive player of the year award following the first quarter.
Aranda even let Scott Drew call the first offensive play while assistant coach Jerome Tang called the defense. Tang’s blitz was successful as Zeno was hurried into an errant throw.
“I’m going to stick to calling basketball plays, Coach Aranda,” Drew tweeted.