New Baylor OL Gall felt 'immediate connection,' expects to make strong contribution for Bears up front

“I could tell the coaches wanted me and I felt a real good connection off the bat,” Gall said. “I like where I can fit in with the team and the way they see me. I’m probably going to play center, but I’ll play wherever they need me.”

Most of Gall’s playing time for Buffalo was at left guard as he started all seven games in 2020 for an offense that ranked second in the nation in rushing with 287.4 yards per game while allowing only one sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Gall was the highest-graded left guard in the nation at 90.5 percent.

But Gall often played center in practice at Buffalo and started at center for prep power Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati.

“In my first season at Buffalo, I played some center,” Gall said. “But I always got reps as a backup center. It’s obviously going to be a step up playing for a Power 5 conference school, but the coaches believe in me.”

Gall is looking forward to playing in Grimes’ wide-zone offense, and believes it will be a smooth transition since Buffalo’s offense had some similarities.