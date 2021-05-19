New Baylor OL Gall felt 'immediate connection,' expects to make strong contribution for Bears up front

It’s been at least five years since Baylor has built a dominating offensive line.
With COVID-19 protocol and injuries wreaking havoc up front, Baylor’s offense struggled in 2020 as it ranked ninth in the Big 12 in both total offense with 310.2 yards and points with 23.3 per game in the Bears’ 2-7 season.
With Connor Galvin, Xavier Newman-Johnson and Johncarlo Valentin returning, the Bears have veterans up front to build around. But the Bears have also been in the transfer market to strengthen the offensive line.
Vanderbilt graduate transfer Grant Miller, the son of former Baylor all-Southwest Conference and longtime NFL lineman Fred Miller, joined the Bears this spring.
The Bears’ latest offensive line commitment is Jacob Gall, a grad transfer from Buffalo. Though the 6-2, 305-pound Gall has already played three seasons for the Bulls after a redshirt year, he will have two years of eligibility remaining at Baylor since the NCAA ruled that 2020 didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 schedule interruptions.
Gall felt an immediate connection to second-year Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and offensive line coach Eric Mateos. Both Grimes and Mateos joined Baylor this spring after building BYU’s offense into one of the best in the country in 2020.
“I could tell the coaches wanted me and I felt a real good connection off the bat,” Gall said. “I like where I can fit in with the team and the way they see me. I’m probably going to play center, but I’ll play wherever they need me.”
Most of Gall’s playing time for Buffalo was at left guard as he started all seven games in 2020 for an offense that ranked second in the nation in rushing with 287.4 yards per game while allowing only one sack. According to Pro Football Focus, Gall was the highest-graded left guard in the nation at 90.5 percent.
But Gall often played center in practice at Buffalo and started at center for prep power Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati.
“In my first season at Buffalo, I played some center,” Gall said. “But I always got reps as a backup center. It’s obviously going to be a step up playing for a Power 5 conference school, but the coaches believe in me.”
Gall is looking forward to playing in Grimes’ wide-zone offense, and believes it will be a smooth transition since Buffalo’s offense had some similarities.
“Coach Grimes and Coach Mateos helped BYU have a fantastic season, and I really like the offense they run and the way they develop players,” Gall said. “Since we ran a similar system at Buffalo, that was also a big draw for me.”
Gall brings a ton of experience to the Bears up front as he’s logged considerable time since his redshirt freshman year in 2018 when he appeared in all 13 games and made five starts. In 2019, Gall again played in 13 games with one start.
Gall plans to enroll at Baylor for the summer session.
“Coach Mateos told me Baylor’s defense is always going to be solid because of (defensive coordinator) Ron Roberts, and that the offense needed just one more piece,” Gall said. “He said Baylor has very experienced players up front and needed one more guy to fix things up.”