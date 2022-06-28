New Baylor skipper Thompson lands Coach of Year honor

He may have switched uniforms, but Mitch Thompson is still being recognized for the work he did at McLennan Community College.

Thompson was unveiled as the Southwest Region Coach of the Year on Tuesday, as chosen by the American Baseball Coaches Association. Thompson, who was formally introduced as Baylor’s new coach last week, led MCC to a 50-13-1 record in the 2022 season, along with a regional title and a trip to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.

In his nine seasons at MCC, he took the Highlanders to Grand Junction four times and won the NJCAA title in 2021.