 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Waco Tribune-Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by RV Station
top story

New Baylor skipper Thompson lands Coach of Year honor

  • 0
Mitch Thompson (copy)

New Baylor coach Mitch Thompson was named the Southwest Region Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday, for the season he put together at McLennan.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

He may have switched uniforms, but Mitch Thompson is still being recognized for the work he did at McLennan Community College.

Thompson was unveiled as the Southwest Region Coach of the Year on Tuesday, as chosen by the American Baseball Coaches Association. Thompson, who was formally introduced as Baylor’s new coach last week, led MCC to a 50-13-1 record in the 2022 season, along with a regional title and a trip to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colo.

In his nine seasons at MCC, he took the Highlanders to Grand Junction four times and won the NJCAA title in 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert