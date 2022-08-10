New Baylor soccer coach Lenard expects more offensive production

Baylor soccer has built a well-earned reputation for playing low scoring defensive battles where shutouts are at a premium and goalkeepers put in an extraordinary amount of work.

Goals were often celebrated like the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl.

But first-year coach Michelle Lenard wants the Bears to become a more explosive offensive team, and she believes she’s got enough skilled scorers to do the job.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to brainwash into them right now, and they’re on board,” Lenard said. “Who doesn’t want to score more? Scoring’s fun. There’s no question I believe we can add that to the tool set. We don’t want to lose that mentality the previous team had that over my dead body defending. But we want to have that same mentality down at the other end of the field.”

The new-look Bears will make their first appearance at 7 p.m. Thursday against LSU in an exhibition game at Betty Lou Mays Field. After facing UTSA on Sunday in another exhibition in San Antonio, the Bears will play their regular season opener at home against Minnesota at 7 p.m. Aug. 18.

“It’s been a transition for sure,” said Baylor midfielder Marissa Gray. “We’re focusing on attacking more and focusing on the scoring rather than just the lockdown defense. It’s been exciting and challenging learning new things.”

Lenard took over the Baylor soccer program last December after Paul Jobson resigned following nine years as head coach and 14 overall with the program. Jobson’s defensive-oriented teams were highly competitive as the Bears reached the Elite Eight in the 2017-18 seasons and finished 8-5-6 last season.

Lenard built an NCAA Division II powerhouse in 14 seasons at Dallas Baptist as she fashioned a 200-77-26 record while leading the Patriots to 13 conference championships. Lenard’s teams reached the NCAA postseason nine times, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2015 and the school’s first Final Four berth in 2021.

Lenard liked the progress the Bears made in the spring when she began implementing her system. But now the roster has nearly doubled as Baylor has 15 newcomers who’ve joined the program to go along with 19 returning players.

“We’ve got a large group for sure, but it allows us to have a super competitive training environment,” Lenard said. “With so many changes in our team in general, style of play and philosophy, having a lot of new players hasn’t been problematic because everybody in some ways started from ground zero. The group came in early in the summer and got with our strength and conditioning staff and spent a lot of time together.”

Last season, the Bears finished third in the Big 12 with a 4-2-3 record but missed the NCAA Tournament. Scoring was an issue as the Bears ranked seventh in the league with 1.1 goals per game.

Lenard believes more offensive potential is on the roster as Baylor returns its top five scorers from last season, including junior forward Mackenzie Anthony, who scored a team-high eight goals. Fifth-year senior Taylor Moon collected four goals while senior Elizabeth Kooiman, junior Gabby Mueller and fifth-year senior Maddie Algya scored two goals apiece.

Dallas Baptist transfer Ashley Merrill could also become a prominent scorer for the Bears after scoring 15 goals last season for the Patriots.

“We’ve got several wingers and attacking midfielders who are coming in and scoring in training,” Lenard said. “Though we would like to have one or two players scoring a lot, I think what we will really see are a lot of players scoring some. Hopefully, we’ll have the end goal of scoring more goals, but I think we’ll see a lot of players get on the score sheet.”

Kooiman could become a go-to scorer with her ability to attack the goal and find different ways to put the ball through the net.

“Liz Kooiman is showing she can certainly finish,” Lenard said. “If we can get her into more of those opportunities, she’s a clinical finisher in front of the goal. She’s great on both feet, and she’s not afraid to take players on one on one, plus she’s very smart. We’re trying to get her in more central positions, more in front of the goal to give her more opportunities.”

Algya and Gray will be counted on to be defensive stoppers along with former Waco High star Kayley Ables, who is back for her fifth season with the Bears. Dallas Baptist transfer Blythe Obar should also assist the defense.

“I think Kayley Ables is doing an excellent job right now,” Lenard said. “She’s obviously played a lot of minutes and is a very experienced player in the back line, and she’s transitioned well into our system. Maddie Algya will be in the midfield and has done an excellent job in her leadership role as well. She understands the game model and is very smart.”

With veteran Jennifer Wandt gone, goalkeeper has been one of the most competitive positions on the team. Lenard plans to start junior Lauren Traywick against LSU, but Texas Tech junior transfer Madison Martin and freshmen Ashlee Zirkel and Camryn Ciborowski are also in the mix.

“It’s obviously difficult to replace a fifth-year player with all that experience and Jen’s personality on the field,” Lenard said. “It’s highly competitive right now. LT (Lauren Traywick) did very well in the spring and preseason. We’ll see how they do the next couple of games, but they’re working very hard.”

The Baylor veterans are glad they began learning Lenard’s new system in the spring to be able to carry the familiarity into the fall. Though more offensive production will be emphasized, the Bears don’t want to lose their reputation as a strong defensive team.

“Having her come in the spring was good because we got to implement her new ideas and philosophies,” Algya said. “We still keep our no-goal patrol because defense wins games. We always focus on defense first and then attacking next. So I think we still have a really good, solid defense after losing a few players.”