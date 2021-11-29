New Big 12 looking powerful

“With what will be the new conference, I see five teams in the top 16 in the country,” Gundy said. “That shows the new conference has a lot of strength for whenever it starts taking place.”

The more immediate concern for Gundy and Aranda is the preparation they need to make for Saturday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Cowboys (11-1, 8-1) have a shot to make the College Football Playoff with a win, while Baylor (10-2, 7-2) will earn their second Sugar Bowl berth in three years with a win.

Gundy has been impressed how Aranda has built his program into a Big 12 championship contender in just his second season after going 2-7 in his first season at Baylor.

“Baylor had a good team to start the season and now have a great team,” Gundy said. “It looks like he’s got his system in place. Their players are committed and they’re aggressive, and they deserve to be in the top 10 of the country.”

The Bears are shooting for their third Big 12 title after winning in 2013-14 when the league didn’t have a championship game. Baylor is playing in its second Big 12 title game in three years after losing to Oklahoma, 30-23, in overtime in 2019.