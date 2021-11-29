New Big 12 looking powerful

The new Big 12 is still a few years away, but it’s already beginning to shape up as a powerhouse conference.
Baylor will play Oklahoma State in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, while future members Cincinnati and Houston are playing in the American Athletic Conference title game.
In the most recent Associated Press Top 25, Cincinnati is ranked third, Oklahoma State fifth, Baylor ninth, BYU 12th and Houston 16th.
“There are a lot of positives from that perspective,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “With Oklahoma State and Baylor being in it (the Big 12 championship game), the conference looking forward has to look at that with a smile on its face. When I see Cincinnati and Houston and BYU, I think the Big 12 is and will continue to be an elite conference with tough teams.”
Oklahoma and Texas, the two Big 12 teams that created conference realignment chaos by jumping to the SEC, will be sitting at home Saturday.
Oklahoma State’s 37-33 win knocked No. 13 Oklahoma out of the Big 12 championship game, and on Sunday the 10-2 Sooners found themselves without a head coach when Lincoln Riley bolted for USC. Texas finished the season 5-7, a major disappointment in Steve Sarkisian’s first season.
Cowboys coach Mike Gundy also likes the potential of the new Big 12.
“With what will be the new conference, I see five teams in the top 16 in the country,” Gundy said. “That shows the new conference has a lot of strength for whenever it starts taking place.”
The more immediate concern for Gundy and Aranda is the preparation they need to make for Saturday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Cowboys (11-1, 8-1) have a shot to make the College Football Playoff with a win, while Baylor (10-2, 7-2) will earn their second Sugar Bowl berth in three years with a win.
Gundy has been impressed how Aranda has built his program into a Big 12 championship contender in just his second season after going 2-7 in his first season at Baylor.
“Baylor had a good team to start the season and now have a great team,” Gundy said. “It looks like he’s got his system in place. Their players are committed and they’re aggressive, and they deserve to be in the top 10 of the country.”
The Bears are shooting for their third Big 12 title after winning in 2013-14 when the league didn’t have a championship game. Baylor is playing in its second Big 12 title game in three years after losing to Oklahoma, 30-23, in overtime in 2019.
Oklahoma State has won one Big 12 title in 2011 when the league didn’t have a championship game, and is making its first title game appearance. The conference will have a new champion for the first time since 2014 after the Sooners won the last six.
Baylor hopes to avenge a 24-14 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 2 in Stillwater. The Cowboys have the best defense in the Big 12, and that game was emblematic of the way they’ve performed all season as they held Baylor to a season-low 107 yards rushing and 280 yards total offense.
The Cowboys often loaded eight players up front to stop Baylor’s running game. But the Bears learned from that experience and have dealt with loaded fronts more effectively in recent games. In their 27-14 win over Oklahoma three weeks ago, the Bears rushed for 297 yards as Abram Smith finished with 148 yards and quarterback Gerry Bohanon ran for 107.
“I think the ability to run the ball effectively and crack eighth, ninth guys in the box, I think our growth in that was demonstrated in the Oklahoma game,” Aranda said. “So to be able to take some of those lessons and apply them here and moving forward I think is going to be needed.”
Bohanon’s status for the Big 12 championship game is uncertain after he missed Saturday’s 27-24 win over Texas Tech with a pulled hamstring that he suffered in Baylor’s 20-10 win over Kansas State two weeks ago.
Aranda said Bohanon would practice in Monday’s walk-through, and will see how he progresses throughout the week. If Bohanon isn’t ready, redshirt freshman Blake Shapen will start again after hitting 20 of 34 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start against the Red Raiders.
“We’ll kind of see how this week goes with Gerry, his ability to be safe and move around and use his legs,” Aranda said. “And not necessarily use his legs for productive reasons, but use his legs to stay clean and not take unneeded hits.”
No matter who starts for the Bears, the quarterback will need to complete tight throws into Oklahoma State’s coverage. Bohanon hit 13 of 27 passes for 173 yards and no touchdowns in the first game against the Cowboys.
“If you remember back then if they’re putting everybody in the box and they’re really forcing you to throw the ball, you have to make those throws,” Aranda said. “In that game, I think there were a couple that we did. Once we started running the ball effectively, we were able to get some throws there in the second half. We’re going to have to start the game with that, especially coming off our last game, just their defense closing in on our people on that side of the ball.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes and Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles are among five finalists for the Broyles Award which honors the nation’s top assistant coach.