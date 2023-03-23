There are no two names more synonymous with Baylor track and field than Michael Johnson and Clyde Hart.

MJ already had a meet named after him. Now it’s Coach Hart’s turn, too.

Since 1996, Baylor has welcomed athletes from all over the country and world to Waco for the Michael Johnson Invitational. That meet traditionally takes place in April, as it will again this year on April 21-22. But Baylor generally stages a second, earlier home meet each year. It’s held a few different names over the years and in recent years has just been called the Baylor Classic. Beginning this year, though, it’s now and forevermore to be known as the Clyde Hart Classic.

That’s something Michael Ford wanted to do when he took over as head coach last season, and he pushed through the change for this 2023 season.

“Coach Hart has meant so much in my career. He’s been like a father figure to me,” said Ford, who ran for Hart at Baylor from 1993-96 in addition to coaching with him. “So, I just wanted to do something to honor his incredible legacy.”

Hart really should need no introduction, but just in case: He coached at Baylor for 56 years through the 2019 season, including a 42-year run as head coach. He led multiple athletes to Olympic gold medals, including Johnson, Jeremy Wariner, Darold Williamson and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Hart, 89, and his wife Maxine continue to call Waco home, and you can spot him regularly out on the golf course (he shot an 85 on Thursday) or walking his dog Missy around the neighborhood. Ford said he thinks Hart will make an appearance at this weekend’s meet, sometime on Saturday.

“He usually lets me know if he’s coming. He hasn’t done that yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him Saturday,” Ford said. “I know he’ll be at the Michael Johnson Invitational, especially since we’re honoring Michael Johnson at that meet this year.”

For the current Baylor teams, this marks the official outdoor season opener. The team’s shot put, discus and hammer throwers made their debuts last week at the TCU Alumni Invite in Fort Worth, but this will be the first time the entire squad will be in action without a roof over their heads.

The Baylor men’s team is coming off its best NCAA indoor meet point total in 12 years, including a bronze medal showing in the 400-meter dash for senior Matthew Moorer. The BU women produced only one national qualifier in the indoor season in Mariah Ayers in the 200, but they’re targeting bigger things over the next three months.

“I think we’re just kind of looking to get our feet wet at this first meet, maybe put up some regional and national marks,” Ford said. “We’re really only six weeks out from Big 12. The men should be able to build on our strong indoor season, especially adding Zaza (Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi) in the javelin.

"And the women, even though Mariah was the only one who made nationals indoors, they should be a better outdoor team. Among the ones we have back we had the 4x4, we had Kavia (Francis, in the 400), we had Ima (Uko, in the 400) and we had Gontse (Morake, in the 400 hurdles) all make it to nationals, and we’ve added some people, so I think we have the makings of a good outdoor team.”

The action at the Clyde Hart Classic will get rolling Friday with a lighter schedule that includes the men’s and women’s hammer throw, discus and long jump among the field events and the men’s and women’s 400-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash and 1,500-meter run among the running events. Then the action picks up in earnest on Saturday.

In addition to the host Bears, teams competing include TCU, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Tarleton State, Louisiana Tech, UT-Arlington, Louisiana-Monroe, Grambling State, Minnesota, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Stephen F. Austin.

It may feel a little redundant to host the Clyde Hart Classic at Baylor’s Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium. But Hart’s heartbeat still thumps heavily throughout the BU program, and he’s worthy of having multiple namesakes, Ford said.

“I know we have the Clyde Hart Stadium, but he didn’t have a meet named after him,” Ford said. “We just figured, let’s rename this one the Clyde Hart Classic and really try to honor and remember all he’s meant to Baylor.”