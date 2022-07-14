New head coaching trio ready to leap into Big 12 waters

ARLINGTON — The Big 12’s three new head coaches come from diverse backgrounds and all face unique circumstances as they dive into their debut seasons.

Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire spent the last five years as a Baylor assistant, but his career was built on high school success as a three-time state championship winning coach at Cedar Hill.

After spending the last decade as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, Oklahoma’s Brent Venables is getting his first shot as a head coach at a place where he previously spent 13 years as an assistant under Bob Stoops.

TCU’s Sonny Dykes is a college head coaching veteran at Louisiana Tech, Cal and most recently SMU. He’s replacing Gary Patterson, a man with a statue standing outside of Amon Carter Stadium.

Making their first appearances at Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium, they’re all glad to be coaching in the league despite chaotic times as realignment swirls around college football.

“I think the great thing about the Big 12 is that they're incredibly committed,” Dykes said. “These institutions understand the value of football, what it can do to further the experience, the student experience at that particular university. There's no place in the world in my opinion that football is more important than the state of Texas. So we have Texas as a base.”

Nobody knows Texas’ commitment to football at the high school level better than McGuire.

Before becoming an assistant at Baylor under Matt Rhule for a three-year stint beginning in 2017 followed by a two-year stint under Dave Aranda, McGuire took over a Cedar Hill program in 2003 that hadn’t produced a lot of success, and led the Longhorns to state titles in 2006, 2013 and 2014.

“I always say, and I believe this, it's not just a little slogan, but I'm a high school coach that gets to coach college football,” McGuire said. “My DNA is a high school coach.”

McGuire was inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame earlier this year, and his connections have served him well as a recruiter at Baylor and throughout his first eight months as Texas Tech’s head coach.

It would be hard to find a more enthusiastic coach, and his excitement came through when he took the podium Thursday at AT&T Stadium. Taking over a program that went 7-6 and won the Liberty Bowl with a 34-7 decision over Mississippi State last year, McGuire is ready to lift the Red Raiders to another level after a decade of mediocrity.

“I’m really proud of what our guys have done,” McGuire said. “I believed that they would buy into what we were going to do, but I didn't think it was going to be as fast as it has been. It's just been incredible, the trust that the players have put into us and how hard they've been working in the spring and in the summer, and so I'm really excited about this football team.”

Venables steps into a much different scenario at Oklahoma.

The Sooners have produced the Big 12’s premier program for much of the league’s existence. Venables was a part of that success since he coached under Stoops from 1999-2011 as defensive coordinator.

When Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, Venables landed his dream head coaching job after being a potential candidate at several other schools during his 10 years as Clemson’s defensive coordinator.

“It's been just like you would expect, the fire hose is fully inserted in my mouth here, and we've been blowing and going,” Venables said. “Certainly a different capacity, but I couldn't be more thrilled and excited about the opportunity that I have in front of me.”

Though Oklahoma returns six starters on each side of the ball, Venables pointed out that much of the team is new as 40 percent of the roster has never put on a Sooners uniform before.

One of those new players is quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 8.037 yards and 70 touchdowns in three seasons at UCF.

“Dillon Gabriel is a winner,” Venables said. “You can't say it any better than that. He's our quarterback. Certainly anything can happen as we move forward through fall camp. But I feel great I can lay my head down at night knowing not just what he has done on the football field but the quality of the person he is. He's about all the right stuff. He's dependable, he's reliable, he's accountable, he's humble. He's a galvanizer of people.”

Of course, Sonny Dykes grew up in the thick of college football since his dad, Spike Dykes, was the head coach at Texas Tech from 1986-99.

Sonny served as the Red Raiders’ wide receivers coach from 2000-06. After going 30-17 at SMU the last four seasons, TCU hired Dykes to replace Patterson, the most successful coach in Horned Frogs history.

“When you follow a legend, I mean, look, there's not many places where there's a statue of that coach in front of the stadium,” Dykes said. “And certainly not a coach that was still coaching at that institution when that statue was placed there. TCU is about winning championships. There's a high level of expectations. Obviously, I knew that when I took the job. I want to coach in this kind of environment where there has been that level of success.”

As powerful as the Horned Frogs were after Patterson took over the program in 2001, they’ve been on the decline since finishing 11-3 in 2017. They’ve gone 23-24 over the last four seasons.

With Dykes’ creative schemes, the Horned Frogs should be a more explosive offensive team. He’s known particularly for developing quarterbacks, including Nick Foles as Arizona’s offensive coordinator and Jared Goff as Cal’s head coach.

Sophomore Chandler Morris has a chance to develop into an outstanding quarterback for the Horned Frogs. Baylor fans know Morris well since he threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 70 yards and a score in his first career start in the Horned Frogs’ 30-28 upset in Fort Worth last season.

“I know Chandler well, had a chance to watch him play at Highland Park High School when I was at SMU,” Dykes said. “He comes from a football background that's very similar to mine. His dad was a head coach, is kind of one of those kids that grew up hanging around the fieldhouse, just one of those guys that loves the game.”