Every year, there’s something new in the topsy-turvy world of collegiate acrobatics and tumbling.

New faces, new stunts, new colleges adding the sport. But here’s the one constant: Baylor remains the team to beat.

Earlier this week, the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association declared the Bears as the preseason No. 1 team in the country. As headlines go, it read very much like, “Dog Bites Man.” After all, Baylor has won each of the past seven NCATA national championships since head coach Felecia Mulkey arrived in Waco.

“It's really cool, you know. It’s honestly an honor that we get picked as number one and going into the season with that,” said senior top/tumbler Kamryn Kitchens. “It's exciting. It definitely lights the fire because you want to keep that spot, you want to stay at number one. But this team hasn't done anything yet. So we're going to get out there, do our best, show everybody what we can do, and hopefully keep that number one spot.”

Baylor doesn’t just roll out the mats and win national titles. (By the way, the Bears really do roll out those mats daily at their practice facility, Marrs-McLean Gymnasium.) Each team has its own roster makeup, its own personality. If Mulkey were to affix a label to this group as it prepares to open the 2023 season, she’d use some variation of the word “cool.”

“This team is just peaceful,” Mulkey said. “The leadership group, all of the upperclassmen, are just chill and calm, eerily calm, even before the exhibitions. And as a coach, it kind of gets in your head because you’re like, ‘Well, what are they going to do?’ And they’re just eerily calm, focused, doing what they need to do. It’s fun to be at practice, so I’m excited for the meets.”

Another reason for Coach Fee’s excitement centers on some of the new stunts Baylor plans to unveil for the 2023 season. The Bears are always looking to push the envelope, always trying to bring fresh, new routines to their meets. Mulkey said that they’ve got two new skills that the program hasn’t done before that the fans should enjoy.

“You may see one in a (social media) post, but one you have to come to the meet to see,” Mulkey said. “And it’s not new to the world. It kind of comes from the acrobatic gymnastics genre. And Jordan (Gruendler) and Bayley (Humphrey) kind of brought it into our sport. So, we submitted it, both of these things and some others, to the (NCATA) scoring committee to make sure that it’s (legal). … So, we will be the first one to compete them.”

Humphrey, a junior base from Chandler, Arizona, said she loves being a pioneer of new A&T initiatives.

“Yeah, it’s really cool to just push the limits of the sport and show that it never stops,” Humphrey said. “There’s just always things to continue to improve on, for sure.”

Baylor graduated 18 athletes from its 2022 national title team, but still brings back 28 returners as well as 14 talented newcomers. It will open the season Sunday at home against West Liberty University from West Virginia, one of four home meets in the team’s seven-meet regular season. The NCATA Championships are slated for April 27 at West Liberty, West Virginia.

More new dreams linger on the horizon for both Baylor and the sport of A&T as a whole. The Bears will soon move their base of practice operations to the Ferrell Center once the Foster Pavilion opens for use for the Baylor basketball programs in the spring of 2024. Baylor’s A&T athletes currently practice in Marrs-McLean Gymnasium, which first opened in 1938.

“This building has been good to us — she’s an old one. She’s been really, really good to us,” Mulkey said. “So it’s going to be bittersweet leaving here, but I can’t wait for my student-athletes to have the opportunity over there. It’s going to be so much fun. Just a new home, a new place, where they’re going to lift weights, a new locker room. They’re deserving of that. I’m grateful to Baylor for making that happen, because that doesn’t happen everywhere.”

The other big thing coming around the corner for the sport of A&T is its growth as a future NCAA championship sport. It reached the necessary 40-team plateau last year, though several of the new programs are in their recruiting seasons and will start competition in either 2024 or 2025.

Nevertheless, Mulkey always looks ready to turn a back-handspring herself when she speaks about A&T’s future in the NCAA.

“We are at 51 (programs),” said Mulkey, who doubles at the NCATA’s director of expansion. “Long Island University just added, that’s our eighth Division I, so super-excited about that. A lot of interest and growth through all divisions, which is very exciting.

“We’ve grown a lot in the Division II realm and Division III. But I’m seeing a lot of Division I interest, which I’m pumped about. I think our next school to add will be a Division I, and I think we’re going to see three or four more of those throughout the next few months, if everything goes well. And that just makes us better.”

Bear Facts

Sunday’s match against West Liberty is Baylor’s “Go Gold” meet, where fans are asked to wear gold gear and the team will unveil new gold uniforms. … Baylor’s director of operations Treasure Fields was West Liberty’s inaugural head coach back when the program began in 2016. … The meet will be televised on ESPN+, with John Morris and former NCATA All-American Ashley Echleberger on the call.