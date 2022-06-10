New youth football camp lets Andrew Billings ‘know where home is’

The NFL has taken Andrew Billings from coast to coast, as he has spent time with teams in three different time zones in his career. But, on some level, Billings’ watch is always set on WST — Waco Standard Time.

Billings is back home in Waco this weekend, hosting a free football camp for kids ages 10-14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium. It’s something the former Waco High and Baylor defensive dynamo has wanted to do for a while. The framework for the camp first took shape in early 2020, but then of course COVID-19 arrived and prompted a delay of game, so to speak.

“That pushed back the first camp until tomorrow,” Billings said on Friday. “But I also started a foundation and I wanted to do something in Waco for the kids. I got in touch with Coach (Ed) Love, and came up with the plan to have the camp at the stadium.”

While camp organizers were still expecting some Saturday walk-ups, they’ve been pleased with the response from the Waco community for this inaugural event. As of late in the week, they were virtually at capacity.

The camp will offer specific position-based instruction and drills. But it’ll also give kids a chance to run around and just play, Billings said.

“We’ve got different skills and some basic football movements, agility exercises for the kids to do,” he said. “It’s more about getting them out there in some different competitions, just have some fun, be outside and enjoy football. Just be a kid.”

When it comes to narrowing down the strongest defender ever to come out of Waco, this guy should draw top billing. At Waco High, Billings started both ways on the defensive and offensive lines, and he was a brute whether he was delivering blocks or busting through them.

He also excelled as a powerlifter, and as a high school senior he broke Mark Henry’s then-22-year-old state record for most weight lifted on his way to a second straight state championship, hoisting a total of 2,010 pounds in the squat, bench press and deadlift. He was the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Male Athlete of the Year in 2012.

Billings kept it local for his college enrollment, signing with Baylor and going on to become a devastating force in the middle of the Bears’ defensive line. In his junior year of 2015, he won first-team All-America and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors, totaling 40 tackles, 15 tackles for losses and 5.5 sacks that season.

He entered the NFL Draft after that season and was taken in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals. Billings played four seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Cleveland Browns in 2020. He also spent some time on the practice squads with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in February.

Billings actually flew in to Waco on Thursday after being at Raiders’ mini-camp, and he’ll be headed back to Vegas on Sunday to prepare for next season.

“I’m looking forward to it — new place, new team, new environment,” Billings said. “Something’s brewing out there in Vegas. … We’re all working hard out there. It’s nice to be on a team where everybody has a good focus.”

Nevertheless, Billings plans to enjoy this brief layover in his hometown. He hopes to swing by Bush’s Chicken — “That’s the best,” he said – and of course is looking forward to Saturday’s opportunity to mingle with Waco’s young football talent. It was important to Billings to make this camp a free event, because he didn’t want anyone to be turned away simply because they couldn’t afford a registration fee.

“Definitely, I wanted all the kids to be able to come,” Billings said. “I didn’t want any boundaries up. Just come who you are and wherever you come from and have some fun.”

Billings is the latest in a line of Central Texas football warriors who went on to the NFL before circling back to stage camps for the kids in their old hometowns. LaDainian Tomlinson held Camp LT in Waco for more than a decade, and Waco High alum Derrick Johnson, Mexia’s Kelvin Beachum and Killeen Ellison’s Tommie Harris have also hosted similar events.

Billings is happy to join the fray. He had already lent his name to Waco ISD for a powerlifting meet, but this event will be even more meaningful, as it will allow him a hands-on opportunity to get out onto the field and just be a kid again.

“It’s very special, man. I was thinking about it earlier,” Billings said. “It’s really a gift not just for the kids but for me. When I come back and I see them, it really does ground me, lets me know that even though I’ve lived in a lot of different places, it lets me know where home is. Reminds me of what I looked like back in the day.”

