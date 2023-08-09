When Elise McGhee looks around the court at Baylor’s volleyball practices, she recognizes something is missing.

Well, not so much something, but someone. Her older sister Kara.

“This is my first college season without Kara, so it will be different,” said Elise, Baylor’s junior outside hitter. “I don’t have her to lean on. But we do have so many other great teammates. I have so many best friends on this team. Not the same as having your sister, but still pretty close.”

A lot is different in Baylor volleyball camp these days. Obviously, faces change and players graduate every year. But this season the Bears welcome in a particularly large crop of seven newcomers, to go with a relatively young group of returners. For instance, Baylor’s roster features no seniors this season, a first for the Ryan McGuyre Era.

But though they be but little (in overall experience), they are fierce. McGuyre said that the team “crushed it” in its opening preseason workouts on Tuesday.

“Normally, it’s so young and people are making errors because they’re being tentative. And they came out bold,” McGuyre said.

Baylor forged a 25-7 record in 2022 and went 12-4 in the Big 12, finishing second only to eventual NCAA champion Texas. Of course, this will be the last year the Bears will have to contend with the mighty Longhorns as a Big 12 foe. Texas and Oklahoma will move to the SEC in 2024, while the Big 12 welcomes in four new schools for this 2023 season in BYU, Cincinnati, Utah and Houston.

Much has been written and discussed about what those programs bring to the football field, much less so from a volleyball perspective. All but Cincinnati made the NCAA tournament last year, and BYU was voted second in the coaches’ Big 12 preseason poll, just behind Texas and ahead of Baylor.

“It’s going to be an adventure for us this season,” McGuyre said. “I think the rhythms of, what restaurants you eat it, which you hotels you stay in, how reliable flights are and all those things in the places you’re going. To me, it excites me. I think as a staff, we’ve got to adapt. Not only the new teams with UCF, Houston, Cincinnati and BYU, but you’ve also got new coaches at Oklahoma and K-State. … So, I think preparing for the unknown means we’ve got to do things unlike how we’ve done it before.”

Despite the new car smell swirling both through the Baylor program and the Big 12 at large, a few old trinkets remain. Baylor features a pair of preseason all-conference stars in sophomore setter Averi Carlson and sophomore outside hitter Allie Sczech. Carlson stepped in for a former All-American in Hannah (Lockin) Sedwick last season and didn’t miss a beat. She tallied 1,258 assists and 30 service aces on her way to winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors.

Sczech totaled 230 kills, 105 blocks and 57 digs in her debut season, and gained valuable international experience this summer by helping the U.S. Under-21 National Team win the Pan Am Cup.

Also filling a spot on that USA team was Baylor junior libero Lauren Briseno, a steady back-row presence who picked up 393 digs last year. Additionally, McGhee stands tall among the veterans, as the team’s top returning kills leader with 274 last season.

“I’m hoping that since our team is pretty young and I’m considered one of the oldest that I will be a go-to hitter,” McGhee said. “But I feel like we have so many of those.”

One of the newbies expected to be a firestarter is freshman Kyndal Stowers of Denton Guyer. Coming out of high school, the 5-11 outside hitter was ranked as the No. 16 player in the Class of 2023 by PrepVolleyball.com as well as the No. 1 player in Texas by PrepDig.com. Big 12 coaches already know her name, voting Stowers as the conference’s Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Stowers said she’s excited about all the other fierce hitters on BU’s roster, but she’s still looking to make a hefty impact.

“It definitely does take some pressure off but that does not lower the expectations for myself,” Stowers said. “Having those people helps me to rise to the occasion and helps me to be that player. They can definitely give me their wisdom and whatever else that they have from the years that they've been here longer, but the expectations that I have for myself and that the coaches have for me does not change, given the fact that there are people that are older.”

The six other newcomers include five additional freshman besides Stowers. That group consists of setter Harley Kreck, middle blocker Victoria Davis, outside hitter Kendal Murphy, opposite/middle blocker Joya Screen and libero/defensive specialist Tehani Ulufatu. Also, Baylor welcomed in a JUCO transfer from Missouri State West Plains in Manuela Bibinbe. The 6-3 middle blocker is a former member of Cameroon’s national team.

There’s tons of youth, which means the learning curve may be longer for this particular Baylor team. But there is also loads of potential, said McGuyre, who hasn’t backed off the program’s stated goal of competing for an NCAA championship.

“I love growth at the end of the day,” McGuyre said. “We want to see growth. Hey, we're growing leaders, we’re growing knowledge on the court. Like I said, that excites me because of where we can be in December.

"Like, sometimes there's a little dip before you start making that move; that ‘S curve’ is like, if we're willing to not play it safe then we’ve got to do some things that are unnatural (and) uncomfortable a little bit and power through it. And at the end of the day, I feel confident in what our plan and vision is for at the end.”

Baylor will hold its annual Green & Gold Scrimmage on Aug. 16 and play an exhibition against Texas A&M on Aug. 19. Then the Bears will hit the ground running for the regular season with a pair of tough matches in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge against Wisconsin (Aug. 25) and Minnesota (Aug. 26) in Minneapolis.