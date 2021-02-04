Next two Baylor men's basketball games postponed

No. 2 Baylor’s next two games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the men’s basketball program.

The Bears were scheduled to face TCU on Saturday at the Ferrell Center and No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday in Norman.

With the two postponements, the Bears now have three games that haven’t yet been rescheduled. Baylor’s scheduled Big 12 opener against Texas on Dec. 13 was postponed due to COVID-19 within the Bears’ program.

The Big 12 has left the first week of March open to reschedule postponed games before the conference tournament begins March 10 in Kansas City.

Baylor’s next scheduled game is Feb. 13 against No. 13 Texas Tech at 1 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears improved to 17-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big 12 with Tuesday’s 83-69 win over No. 6 Texas in Austin as Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and Jared Butler hit 21.

