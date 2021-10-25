Next up for Baylor: Aranda concerned with Texas' explosiveness

Baylor jumped from No. 20 to 16 in Sunday’s Associated Press poll, so the Bears must have put together some riveting practices to impress Top 25 voters during its bye week.
All kidding aside, Baylor coach Dave Aranda enjoyed the midseason breather as it gave his staff a chance to polish some areas of the team, work with younger players, and hit the road to recruit.
But he’s glad to be back in the grind as the Bears prepare for Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.
“To have some time off was well needed with our staff and players who have invested in all of this,” Aranda said. “It’s nice to have a bit of a breather, but I miss the routine, I miss the grind, and it’s good to get back into it. We’ve got ourselves a great opponent at the end of the week, and I’m looking forward to that challenge.”
With a 6-1 overall record and a 3-1 Big 12 mark, the Bears hope to maintain the momentum they built before the bye week after romping to a 45-20 win over West Virginia on Sept. 9 and a 38-24 win over then-No. 19 BYU on Sept. 16.
They want to knock off a disappointing Texas team that’s 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 after blowing double-digit leads against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
The Texas game will be the Bears’ third straight at McLane Stadium, and they want to take advantage of the rare long October homestand.
After warmly welcoming future Big 12 member BYU to McLane Stadium, Baylor fans will likely greet the Longhorns quite differently since they are leaving for the SEC. But Aranda expects the Bears to be focused on the task at hand on the field like they’ve been for every game this season.
“There was no, ‘We’re just going to show up and let it roll,’” Aranda said. “Everything was something that had a philosophy behind it, and was really structured to get the most out of it. When your focus is on those things, you have the blinders on to the other things. I’m excited to get back into that phase of it, because this past week, your horizon could be big at times.”
Aranda is concerned about containing a Longhorns’ offense that ranks second in the Big 12 with 41.6 points per game and third with 456.7 yards per game.
Replacing Hudson Card as Texas’ starting quarterback, Casey Thompson has completed 65 percent for 1,274 yards and 15 touchdowns. A big emphasis for Baylor’s defense will be stopping Thompson’s deep throws to receivers like Xavier Worthy, who has 29 catches for 542 yards and six touchdowns, and Jordan Whittington, who has 24 catches for 359 yards and three scores.
Though Baylor’s defense contained the run against BYU, quarterback Jaren Hall burned the secondary deep several times as he threw for 342 yards.
“I think (the Texas) shot-throw game is what stands out the most,” Aranda said. “I think their ability to get chunk plays and explosive plays is the best that we’ve seen. I think defensively we have not been the best at defending that. I think right away that becomes a thing.”
A big reason Texas has been successful on long pass plays is because defenses must focus on stopping Bijan Robinson, the Big 12’s leading rusher who ranks third nationally with 924 yards with 10 touchdowns.
“I think their running back to this point is the best running back we’ve seen,” Aranda said. “So I think you have a system, an offense that takes advantage of tighter secondaries, tighter coverage. It’s an attack that’s flexible and really efficient, but having six, seven guys back there protecting, there’s been a lot of time to throw it, and they’ve been really efficient with those explosive plays.
“The challenge is going to be defending that, playing that top down, and having the people in the box that you need to defend the running back, and the jump cuts and the spins, and the explosiveness he has.”
Aranda has always been impressed with how first-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has adapted his offense to fit his personnel and get the most production. Sarkisian was Alabama’s offensive coordinator in 2019-20 before becoming the Longhorns’ head coach.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Sark and just his pedigree,” Aranda said. “I think he’s got a learner’s mindset. I think he’s always looking to improve and always looking to find an edge. There’s a hunger about him that when I watch him and his teams it kind of jumps off the screen. I think that has been a major factor in him staying at the forefront of offense is his ability to want to get better.”
Though Aranda always wants Baylor’s offense to start fast, it will be especially important this week since the Longhorns usually jump off to great starts. Finishing has been Texas’ biggest issue.
“I think starting fast is way important,” Aranda said. “One of the things that stands out about them is that they jump on you fast, and it's big plays generally. So there is a wave that you have to withstand. And so I think for us early game, starting fast, being on being on our P's and Q's, eyes where they need to be, answering and finishing drives on offense, being aggressive on special teams and matching intensity. All of that from the get-go is going to be way important.”
BEAR FACTS -- Baylor's Jalen Pitre has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award honoring the nation's best defensive back. Pitre ranks second on Baylor's defense with 42 tackles with six for loss along with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.