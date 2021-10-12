NFCA honors Lumley

Late Baylor assistant softball coach Mark Lumley has been chosen as the 2021 recipient of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Donna Newberry “Perseverance” Award.

The award recognizes an NFCA member who has demonstrated extraordinary strength of will and character in the fight to overcome a physical, mental or social adversity that presented an additional challenge to the demanding job of a coach.

Lumley died on December 27, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Lumley officially retired on September 30, 2020, but stayed on staff as assistant director of operations.

Lumley began his collegiate coaching career in 1998 when he was hired by then-LSU coach Glenn Moore. They came to Baylor in 2000 where they led the softball program to 13 NCAA regionals and four Women’s College World Series appearances.

Lumley will be recognized at the awards brunch on Dec. 11 in Las Vegas, Nev., on the final day of the NFCA National Convention.

