NFL-bound Mark Vital signs with Seahawks

Former Baylor basketball player Mark Vital has been signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad as a tight end prospect.

The 6-5 Vital announced Monday that he planned to take a shot at playing in the NFL after he played earlier this summer for the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA Summer League as an undrafted free agent.

Playing five seasons for the Baylor basketball team, Vital was a defensive and rebounding force who helped the Bears win the national championship in April.

Vital will be the third former Baylor basketball player to take a shot at playing tight end in recent years.

Rico Gathers was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys and was on the practice squad for two seasons before playing in 2018 and making three catches for 45 yards. Ish Wainwright helped the Baylor basketball team reach the Sweet 16 in 2017 before joining the Baylor football team and making four catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns in the fall of 2017.