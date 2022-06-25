 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nilsen wins, Ex-Bear Lightfoot finishes fifth at USA Championships

  • 0
US Track Trials Athletics

Chris Nilsen (pictured) won the men's pole vault at the USA Outdoor Championships on Saturday, while former Baylor star KC Lightfoot came in fifth.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. — The pole vault competition in the United States is insanely good right now. Like, way up in the clouds.

Former Baylor athlete and NCAA champion KC Lightfoot finished fifth in a highly competitive men’s pole vault, clearing 18-4.5 at the USA Outdoor Championships on Saturday. Only the top three advance to the World Championships, so Lighfoot, who finished fourth at the Beijing Olympics last summer, fell short of that plateau.

Chris Nilsen won the event by clearing 18-8.25. Luke Winder also cleared that height, but Nilsen took the title due to the tiebreaker of fewer misses.

Nilsen was the silver medalist at last year’s Olympics.

In the women’s 200, Baylor’s Mariah Ayers clocked 23.29 in the opening round, which was 21st overall and not fast enough to advance through to the semis.

Baylor’s Eli Morris finished 24th in the opening round of the men’s 110-meter hurdles, coming in at 13.90. He also failed to advance to the semis.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly commits to Baylor

Kelly commits to Baylor

Baylor continued its recent recruiting roll as Clear Falls linebacker Corey Kelly committed on Tuesday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert