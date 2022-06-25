Nilsen wins, Ex-Bear Lightfoot finishes fifth at USA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — The pole vault competition in the United States is insanely good right now. Like, way up in the clouds.

Former Baylor athlete and NCAA champion KC Lightfoot finished fifth in a highly competitive men’s pole vault, clearing 18-4.5 at the USA Outdoor Championships on Saturday. Only the top three advance to the World Championships, so Lighfoot, who finished fourth at the Beijing Olympics last summer, fell short of that plateau.

Chris Nilsen won the event by clearing 18-8.25. Luke Winder also cleared that height, but Nilsen took the title due to the tiebreaker of fewer misses.

Nilsen was the silver medalist at last year’s Olympics.

In the women’s 200, Baylor’s Mariah Ayers clocked 23.29 in the opening round, which was 21st overall and not fast enough to advance through to the semis.

Baylor’s Eli Morris finished 24th in the opening round of the men’s 110-meter hurdles, coming in at 13.90. He also failed to advance to the semis.