Top-ranked Baylor acrobatics & tumbling is set to host No. 12 Frostburg State on Wednesday night in the Ferrell Center. Start time is set for 6 p.m. CT and the meet will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Bears (4-0) start a three-meet homestand when they face the Bobcats (6-0). This will be the first meeting in program history for BU and FSU.

Baylor enters the competition on a 20-meet winning streak dating back to the 2021 season. Three of the four opponents they have faced so far have been ranked: No. 15 West Liberty, No. 14 Presbyterian and No. 5 Oregon, all wins for the Bears.

Frostburg comes to Waco with an undefeated record after breaking its program-record highest final score twice this season at 270.335 and 272.410. The Bobcats have three ranked wins this season over No. 15 West Liberty, No. 11 King and No. 7 Fairmont State. FSU is in its third season, all with Katie Nunley at the helm.