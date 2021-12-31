No. 1 Baylor Bears face Cyclones in top 10 Big 12-opening matchup

After winning its first national championship in April, Baylor came into this season ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason poll.
With a 12-0 nonconference start, the Bears have ascended to No. 1 for the last three weeks in the Associated Press poll heading into Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Iowa State at 1 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
What nobody would have guessed is that the No. 8 Cyclones would be right with the Bears at 12-0. This will be the first time in Big 12 history that two teams 10-0 or better will meet in conference play.
Following last year’s 2-22 season, Iowa State fired coach Steve Prohm and replaced him with T.J. Otzelberger from UNLV. Otzelberger had previously been an assistant at Iowa State, so he knew the turf well and has led an amazing transformation.
“T.J. has done a great job with them,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Tremendous start to the season and they’re fun to watch. It’s a team that really, really competes and plays hard. I know they’re excited for this game. They announced a sellout a week ago.”
The Cyclones have been led by senior guard Izaiah Brockington, a transfer from Penn State who is averaging 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. Minnesota transfer guard Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 11.2 points while freshman guard Tyrese Hunter is averaging 9.8 points.
Iowa State is averaging 73.1 points but has been particularly strong defensively by holding opponents to 56.1 points per game and a 36.9 shooting percentage.
The Cyclones have beaten two opponents who were ranked in the Top 25 at the time in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, including an 82-70 win over No. 25 Xavier on Nov. 24 and a 78-59 win over No. 3 Memphis on Nov. 26.
"He (Otzelberger) brought in some new guys from the transfer portal and that helped,” Drew said. “And then he’s got the returning guys really bought into what he’s about. They play really good half-court defense, and make it tough to score.”
The Bears have played impressive basketball all season, averaging 83.8 points while allowing just 56.8 points per game.
Sophomore guard LJ Cryer leads the Bears with 13.6 points per game, but has sat out the last two games to rest the right foot that he injured in the off-season.
Senior guard Matthew Mayer sat out in Tuesday’s 104-68 win over Northwestern State due to COVID-19 protocol, and his status for Iowa State is undetermined.
However, Baylor’s depth has been tremendous as six players are averaging nine or more points, including Cryer, Kendall Brown (13.0), James Akinjo (12.8), Adam Flagler (10.7), Mayer (9.2) and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (9.0).