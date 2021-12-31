No. 1 Baylor Bears face Cyclones in top 10 Big 12-opening matchup

After winning its first national championship in April, Baylor came into this season ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

With a 12-0 nonconference start, the Bears have ascended to No. 1 for the last three weeks in the Associated Press poll heading into Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Iowa State at 1 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.

What nobody would have guessed is that the No. 8 Cyclones would be right with the Bears at 12-0. This will be the first time in Big 12 history that two teams 10-0 or better will meet in conference play.

Following last year’s 2-22 season, Iowa State fired coach Steve Prohm and replaced him with T.J. Otzelberger from UNLV. Otzelberger had previously been an assistant at Iowa State, so he knew the turf well and has led an amazing transformation.

“T.J. has done a great job with them,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Tremendous start to the season and they’re fun to watch. It’s a team that really, really competes and plays hard. I know they’re excited for this game. They announced a sellout a week ago.”