No. 1 Baylor Bears prepare for first true road test

As the defending national champion, Baylor rolled into the 2021-22 season with a bigger than life target on its back.

Four weeks into this season, the Bears have climbed from No. 8 to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll following a 9-0 start. Yet another reason for teams to get psyched to play the Bears, and an impetus for court storming if there’s an upset.

The Bears hope to avoid an upset when they play their first true road game against Oregon at 9 p.m. Central time Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.

While Baylor swept three games against Arizona State, VCU and Michigan State in the Bahamas to win the Battle 4 Atlantis, playing on Oregon's home court will be a whole different challenge.

“When you’re ranked No. 1, you not only get everybody’s best shot, but you get more than that from them,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Playing on the road is never easy, especially playing at places with great winning tradition and history. I know we got our hands full, and we’ve got to be ready to go.”