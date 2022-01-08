No. 1 Baylor men rally past TCU, 76-64

FORT WORTH — TCU can be a nightmarish road trip for any Baylor team.
Just ask the Bears’ football team, which might have made the College Football Playoff if not for a 30-28 loss to the Horned Frogs in early November.
Ranked No. 1 the last four weeks, Scott Drew's basketball squad’s unbeaten season was in danger as the Bears trailed TCU by nine points early in the second half behind the torrid shooting of guard Mike Miles.
But the Bears collected themselves and amassed 13 3-pointers to overcome the Horned Frogs, 76-64, before 5,562 fans Saturday at Schollmaier Arena.
“We’re the No. 1 team and everybody is going to see how you respond to situations like that,” said Baylor guard James Akinjo. “We wanted to stay poised. When we got down, we never panicked.”
Akinjo continued his superb all-around play with 20 points and eight assists while Adam Flagler nailed a season-high six of 10 3-pointers for a team-best 22 points. LJ Cryer came off the bench to hit four of seven 3-pointers to score 15 points as the Bears shot 52.6 percent overall and 48.1 percent from 3-point range.
The Bears (15-0, 3-0) rallied despite losing freshman forward Jeremy Sochan, who sprained his left ankle with 4:32 left in the first half and didn’t return to the game. Drew said Sochan is day-to-day, and expects him to do a good job rehabbing the ankle.
“When you look at our team, I think one of our strengths is how deep we are,” Akinjo said. “Everybody who comes off the bench for us could probably go to another school and start and be one of the top three scorers if not the top scorer. So when Jeremy goes down, every guy that steps up is confident and we’re confident in them because we practice hard against each other every day.”
Playing their first game since Dec. 21 due to COVID-19 protocol, the Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-1) came out hot in the first half to take a 37-31 lead. Miles was the catalyst as he scored 18 first-half points.
Charles O’Bannon opened the second half with a 3-pointer for the Horned Frogs to stretch the lead to 40-31. After Matthew Mayer hit a basket and Flagler nailed a 3-pointer, Miles drained a 3-pointer while drawing a foul by Mayer. Miles hit the free throw for a four-point play to give TCU a 44-36 lead.
But Miles injured his shooting hand when he was fouled by Mayer with 17:51 remaining. He missed both free throws, and scored just four points the rest of the game.
“It hurt, it was tough,” Miles said. “I couldn’t really flick it on my shot. That’s why my two free throws were short. I got to get an X-ray, but hopefully it’s not anything serious.”
Beginning with Akinjo’s layup, the Bears went on a 17-0 run to extend their lead to 53-44.
Kendall Brown grabbed a rebound and scored before Cryer stepped outside and drained a 3-pointer. Akinjo followed with a drive for a basket and Flagler nailed a pair of 3-pointers. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua stole the ball and Brown picked it up and outran everybody for a layup.
After committing nine first-half turnovers, the Bears had just three in the second half and didn’t commit any in the final eight minutes.
“It starts with James and Adam,” Drew said. “They did a great job taking care of the ball and getting high-percentage shots, and defensively did a good job communicating and making things tougher. Miles is a really good player and he got going in the first half, but in the second half we made things tougher for him.”
The Horned Frogs were at a distinct disadvantage since their first two Big 12 games against Kansas and West Virginia were postponed due to COVID-19 protocol. But TCU coach Jamie Dixon knows the type of team Baylor is to be ranked No. 1 for the last month.
“Give them credit,” Dixon said. “They are what they are, they are ranked where they are because of their experience, how they respond to some adversity and being down. They’re old. They’re good. And their guards simply wore us down.”