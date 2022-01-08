No. 1 Baylor men rally past TCU, 76-64

“When you look at our team, I think one of our strengths is how deep we are,” Akinjo said. “Everybody who comes off the bench for us could probably go to another school and start and be one of the top three scorers if not the top scorer. So when Jeremy goes down, every guy that steps up is confident and we’re confident in them because we practice hard against each other every day.”

Playing their first game since Dec. 21 due to COVID-19 protocol, the Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-1) came out hot in the first half to take a 37-31 lead. Miles was the catalyst as he scored 18 first-half points.

Charles O’Bannon opened the second half with a 3-pointer for the Horned Frogs to stretch the lead to 40-31. After Matthew Mayer hit a basket and Flagler nailed a 3-pointer, Miles drained a 3-pointer while drawing a foul by Mayer. Miles hit the free throw for a four-point play to give TCU a 44-36 lead.

But Miles injured his shooting hand when he was fouled by Mayer with 17:51 remaining. He missed both free throws, and scored just four points the rest of the game.