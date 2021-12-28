No. 1 Baylor quickly exorcises Demons, 104-68

The Baylor men’s basketball team took the court a little shorthanded against Northwestern State on Tuesday night.
But it never showed on the scoreboard.
Despite the absence of Matthew Mayer and LJ Cryer from the lineup, top-ranked Baylor started fast and hardly ever let up as it dismantled the visiting Demons, 104-68, at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor coach Scott Drew said Mayer is in the COVID-19 protocol and therefore not on the Bears’ bench. Drew said he’s hopeful Mayer can play Saturday in the Big 12 opener at Iowa State. Cryer sat out for the second straight game with a right foot injury.
The Bears still had plenty of players available to fill up the basket.
Baylor guard James Akinjo had his most prolific scoring game as a Bear as he tallied a game-high 27 points and also dished out nine assists.
Akinjo definitely wasn’t a one-man show, though. Bears guard Adam Flagler produced his season high in points with 21 and assists with 11. Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown joined Akinjo and Flagler in double-digits scoring. Sochan had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Brown finished with 12 points and nine boards.
“I feel like we found it really easy,” Flagler said. “We have guys that are able to step up. We’re a deep team. A lot of guys stepped up today and we continued to play Baylor basketball.”
The Bears (12-0) found holes in the Northwestern State defense all night as they raced to a 58-30 advantage by halftime and strolled to the victory.
Baylor was close to its usual blistering pace from 3-point range in the first half as the Bears knocked down 8 of 18 from beyond the arc.
“We shot really well for a stretch there,” Drew said. “Then at the end we ran out of gas from 3. For a while we were really hot.”
The Bears finished the game at 37.1% from deep after hitting 13 of 35.
The Baylor offense found its rhythm early on the way to a 58-point first half.
Akinjo, who went to the break with 18 points, heated up around the 5:00 mark of the half and nailed 3-pointers on back-to-back-to-back trips down the floor.
“When we see someone is feeling themselves, then we’re going to look for him,” Sochan said. “He made those 3s and good for him.”
Baylor followed up Akinjo’s spurt with a dunk as Flagler passed the ball up court on a fast break to Brown for the jam.
Sochan finished off a 13-0 run by making a pair of free throws that put the Bears in front, 45-19, with 4:14 left before the break.
That was Baylor’s second 13-0 run of the first half as the Bears scored the first 13 points of the game. Northwestern State finally made its first field goal at the 15:31 mark.
Flagler joined Akinjo in double figures at intermission as he scored 13 points.
Baylor built the lead to 40 points a little more than six minutes into the second half. Reserve guard Dale Bonner hit a 3-pointer that put the Bears in front, 75-35.
Baylor’s largest lead was 47, which it first hit when Flagler made a trey with just under seven minutes remaining.
By the time Drew walked in for the postgame press conference, he was already thinking about the start of Big 12 play this weekend in Ames, Iowa.
“Now to the Big 12, seven of the top 25 defenses in the Big 12, you don’t score 104 often,” Drew said. “Things change a little bit now.”