No. 1 Baylor quickly exorcises Demons, 104-68

The Bears (12-0) found holes in the Northwestern State defense all night as they raced to a 58-30 advantage by halftime and strolled to the victory.

Baylor was close to its usual blistering pace from 3-point range in the first half as the Bears knocked down 8 of 18 from beyond the arc.

“We shot really well for a stretch there,” Drew said. “Then at the end we ran out of gas from 3. For a while we were really hot.”

The Bears finished the game at 37.1% from deep after hitting 13 of 35.

The Baylor offense found its rhythm early on the way to a 58-point first half.

Akinjo, who went to the break with 18 points, heated up around the 5:00 mark of the half and nailed 3-pointers on back-to-back-to-back trips down the floor.

“When we see someone is feeling themselves, then we’re going to look for him,” Sochan said. “He made those 3s and good for him.”

Baylor followed up Akinjo’s spurt with a dunk as Flagler passed the ball up court on a fast break to Brown for the jam.