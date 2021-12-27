 Skip to main content
No. 1 Baylor takes on Northwestern State after holiday break
Baylor Villanova (copy)

Scott Drew and his No. 1 Baylor basketball team will face Northwestern State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ferrell Center before opening Big 12 play against No. 8 Iowa State on Saturday in Ames.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo

Tipoff: 7 p.m., Ferrell Center

TV: ESPN Plus

Radio: ESPN Central Texas 92.3 FM/1660 AM

Records: BU 11-0, NSU 3-10

Series: Baylor leads 8-1

Last meeting: Baylor 75-62 (2015 in Waco)

Breakdown: Baylor will get its final nonconference preparation Tuesday night before opening Big 12 play against No. 8 Iowa State on Saturday in Ames. The unbeaten Bears received all 61 first-place votes in Monday’s Associated Press poll. Freshman 6-8 center Kendal Coleman leads Northwestern State with 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 58.9 percent from the field. The Demons dropped an 80-61 decision to Texas A&M in their last game on Dec. 21 in College Station.

