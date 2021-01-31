 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 1 Baylor women's golf set for spring debut in Dallas
0 comments

No. 1 Baylor women's golf set for spring debut in Dallas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 1-ranked Baylor women’s golf team will tee off its spring season on Monday at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

The two-day, 54-hole tournament features 13 teams, including Big 12 rivals No. 10 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 20 Texas and No. 23 Kansas State. Baylor enters the event with a perfect 2020-21 record after winning team and individual titles at all three tournaments it entered last fall.

Live scoring for all three rounds at Trinity Forest can be tracked at www.golfstat.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 25 Voter Pod: Big 12 hoops talk, men and women, in our inaugural episode

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert