No. 1 Baylor women's golf set for spring debut

The No. 1-ranked Baylor women’s golf team will tee off its spring season on Monday at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas.

The two-day, 54-hole tournament features 13 teams, including Big 12 rivals No. 10 Oklahoma State, No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 20 Texas and No. 23 Kansas State. Baylor enters the event with a perfect 2020-21 record after winning team and individual titles at all three tournaments it entered last fall.

Live scoring for all three rounds at Trinity Forest can be tracked at www.golfstat.com.