No. 1 Baylor women's golf set for tourney in Houston

Baylor’s No. 1-ranked women’s golf team will return to action at the Icon Invitational, which tees off Monday at the Golf Club of Houston.

Baylor’s lineup is led by redshirt freshman Hannah Karg, who is coming off her career-first individual title at the Trinity Forest Invitational. She’s followed by Elodie Chapelet, who won the Cowgirl Classic in the fall. Freshmen Rosie Belsham and Britta Snyder are in the Nos. 3 and 4 spots, respectively. Gurleen Kaur, who won individual titles at each of the Bears’ first two 2020-21 tournaments, rounds out the lineup. Nina Lang and Diane Baillieux will compete as individuals.