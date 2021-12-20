No. 1 Bears blow past Alcorn State, 94-57

Defending national champion Baylor will go into Christmas break unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the country.
And that’s something the Bears will take any season.
Despite playing Alcorn State on one day’s rest, the Bears had plenty of reserve energy to romp to a 94-57 win Monday night at the Ferrell Center as big men Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba each recorded a career-high 16 points and combined to hit all 14 shots.
Tchamwa Tchatchoua hit six straight shots, including a career-high two 3-pointers, and led the Bears with nine rebounds. Thamba hit all eight field goal attempts and collected four rebounds as the Bears amassed 29 assists by repeatedly threaded passes inside for dunks and layups.
“I couldn’t be more happy and excited for them,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “I’m excited for Flo being 8-for-8, but more excited about him graduating. It’s a great honor and a tribute to him. Real excited for those two, they worked hard.”
Following Saturday night’s 78-70 win over Oregon, Baylor’s plane arrived back to Waco from Eugene at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Getting a lot of open looks, Alcorn State shot 54.2 percent in the first half, but the second half was a different story as the Braves shot 24.2 percent.
“Coaches are always nervous the last game before Christmas because you want everyone to go home and feel good hopefully with a win,” Drew said. “In the first half, we wanted to be more aggressive and gamble because we felt like they were trying to shorten the game. If you look at their scores, they do a great job controlling the tempo, and you want to get separation in the first half.”
Shooting 60 percent, the Bears went into halftime with a 50-29 lead despite the defensive lapses. Leading scorer LJ Cryer sat out the game to rest the right foot he injured in the off-season.
“First of all, LJ’s a tough kid, and praying for a quick return,” Drew said. “The good thing is he takes care of himself. He’ll do a good job listening to (Baylor trainer) Dave (Snyder). It was a smart time to rest him.”
Alcorn State (1-10) has played a demanding schedule that’s included road games against three of last season’s Final Four teams. The Braves dropped an 84-57 decision to Gonzaga on Nov. 15 and 77-45 loss to Houston on Dec. 6.
“We’ve played three teams from last year’s Final Four, so we knew it was going to be brutal,” said Alcorn State coach Landon Bussie. “We’re just trying to get better each game. Of course, the road is brutal, traveling, being on flights, being on the bus for seven or eight hours and going from hotel to hotel. It’s tough.”
Now the Bears can get some rest before playing Northwestern State on Dec. 28 at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears had plenty of scoring to go around as Kendall Brown hit 16 points while James Akinjo amassed 14 points and seven assists. Adam Flagler chipped in 12 points as the Bears finished the night shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line.
The Bears led from start to finish as Brown opened the game by getting inside for a layup, drawing a foul, and hitting the free throw for a three-point play.
Flagler followed with a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. With Thamba’s dunk and Flagler’s pass inside to Brown for a basket, the Bears grabbed an 11-4 lead.
Though the Bears gave up some easy baskets, the Braves couldn’t gain much ground because Baylor scored at such a rapid pace.
Akinjo buried a 3-pointer, Brown got loose for another layup and Tchamwa Tchatchoua stepped outside and buried a 3-pointer as the Bears stretched their lead to 27-11.
Jeremy Sochan, who finished with seven assists, found Tchamwa Tchatchoua on an alley-oop pass for a slam. The big man kept scoring as he got inside for a basket and hit a pair of free throws.
Closing the first half, Sochan and Thamba drove inside for dunks to take a 50-29 lead.
“We know they’re a slow-tempo type of team, so we tried to press them to speed them up, because we’re a fast-paced team,” Thamba said. “So they got some easy looks inside. But after that, we made a slight adjustment to protect the paint, and it worked in the second half.”
BEAR FACTS – Baylor freshman Kendall Brown was named Big 12 newcomer of the week after hitting seven of eight shots and scoring 17 points in Saturday’s 78-70 road win over Oregon.