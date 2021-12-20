No. 1 Bears blow past Alcorn State, 94-57

“Coaches are always nervous the last game before Christmas because you want everyone to go home and feel good hopefully with a win,” Drew said. “In the first half, we wanted to be more aggressive and gamble because we felt like they were trying to shorten the game. If you look at their scores, they do a great job controlling the tempo, and you want to get separation in the first half.”

Shooting 60 percent, the Bears went into halftime with a 50-29 lead despite the defensive lapses. Leading scorer LJ Cryer sat out the game to rest the right foot he injured in the off-season.

“First of all, LJ’s a tough kid, and praying for a quick return,” Drew said. “The good thing is he takes care of himself. He’ll do a good job listening to (Baylor trainer) Dave (Snyder). It was a smart time to rest him.”

Alcorn State (1-10) has played a demanding schedule that’s included road games against three of last season’s Final Four teams. The Braves dropped an 84-57 decision to Gonzaga on Nov. 15 and 77-45 loss to Houston on Dec. 6.