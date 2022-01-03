No. 1 Bears face challenging home test against Sooners

As the defending national champion, Baylor is accustomed to getting everybody's best shot.

Rising from No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason poll to No. 1 the last four weeks, that target is even broader and bolder now.

A talented Oklahoma squad that’s just outside of the Top 25 will be the next team to try to knock off the Bears at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.

“Every team wants to knock down No. 1,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “We take it as a challenge and we accept it every time we step on the court. It’s similar to last year, just being at the top, and having the great group of guys that we do and having a talented team.”

Iowa State took its best shot at the Bears in Saturday’s Big 12 opener, trimming Baylor’s 70-56 lead with 5:28 remaining to 75-70 with 12 seconds to play. The Bears finished off a 77-72 win in Ames to improve to 13-0. But missed free throws and other mistakes contributed to Iowa State rallying late in the game.

Since Baylor hasn’t played many close games this season, coach Scott Drew worked on the areas needed to finish games in preparation for the Sooners.