No. 1 Bears face challenging home test against Sooners

As the defending national champion, Baylor is accustomed to getting everybody's best shot.
Rising from No. 8 in the Associated Press preseason poll to No. 1 the last four weeks, that target is even broader and bolder now.
A talented Oklahoma squad that’s just outside of the Top 25 will be the next team to try to knock off the Bears at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.
“Every team wants to knock down No. 1,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “We take it as a challenge and we accept it every time we step on the court. It’s similar to last year, just being at the top, and having the great group of guys that we do and having a talented team.”
Iowa State took its best shot at the Bears in Saturday’s Big 12 opener, trimming Baylor’s 70-56 lead with 5:28 remaining to 75-70 with 12 seconds to play. The Bears finished off a 77-72 win in Ames to improve to 13-0. But missed free throws and other mistakes contributed to Iowa State rallying late in the game.
Since Baylor hasn’t played many close games this season, coach Scott Drew worked on the areas needed to finish games in preparation for the Sooners.
“We were able to work on some things since that game because we haven’t been in a lot of games like that at the end,” Drew said. “Who’s in, and what they’re doing, and how they’re doing it, and how we’re executing. At the same time, on the road with sellouts, you got to be ready for the team’s A game, and that’s why it’s so hard to win in the Big 12.”
The Sooners are off to an 11-2 start under first-year coach Porter Moser, who had previously coached a successful Loyola-Chicago program that made the Final Four in 2018. Oklahoma opened Big 12 play with a 71-69 home win over Kansas State on Saturday
Oklahoma has played superb defense this season, allowing 60.1 points per game and a 38.7 shooting percentage. Offensively, the Sooners are averaging 74.5 points per game and shooting 50.1 percent from the field.
Forward Tanner Groves leads the Sooners with a 14.3 scoring average while pulling down six rebounds per game. Former University High School star guard Umoja Gibson is averaging 12.6 points and shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range while guard Elijah Harkless is averaging 10.5 points and 5.2 boards.
“They’re very physical,” said Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan. “They play hard defense. It’s going to be a game like Iowa State because they play the same. We’re going to have to be locked in and play our game.”
Playing his first Big 12 game, Sochan continued to play at a high level for the Bears as he hit all four field goal attempts and finished with 12 points and seven rebounds before a packed house of 14,267 fans at Hilton Coliseum in Ames.
“It was very exciting, it was probably the first time I played in a big arena like that,” Sochan said. “We went out there and played our best, so it was a good experience.”
Baylor senior guard James Akinjo was named Big 12 player of the week after collecting 16 points and dishing out three assists against the Cyclones. Akinjo's Baylor teammates like the assertiveness he has shown and the leadership he’s provided the team.
“Every challenge he sees he attacks, and we love having a guy like that front and center to push the ball, find us in transition,” Flagler said. “He’s aggressive and finds ways to get himself involved as well. So he’s a really good player. We’re just glad to have him.”
Guard Matthew Mayer came back from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocol to finish with nine points, four rebounds and three assists against the Cyclones.
After missing the two previous games to rest his right foot that he injured during the offseason, guard LJ Cryer came back against Iowa State to hit three of five 3-pointers as he collected 13 points and three steals.
“Well, the good thing is he’s fine right now and we haven’t had to limit anything,” Drew said. “It’s a lot easier letting them just get reps and playing, especially somebody like LJ who loves to be in the gym, loves to get reps and it’s hard to hold him back. It’s a lot easier when you don’t have to worry about that.”