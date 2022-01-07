No. 1 Bears face TCU after Frogs' long layoff

No. 1 Baylor will hit the road to face TCU in a battle of unbeaten teams in Big 12 play.
While that sounds like a big buildup, the statement comes with an asterisk.
The Bears have beaten Iowa State and Oklahoma to open Big 12 play, but the Horned Frogs haven’t played a conference game yet due to COVID-19 protocol.
Saturday’s 4 p.m. tipoff at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth will be TCU’s Big 12 opener after the Jan. 1 game against Kansas and the Jan. 3 game against West Virginia were postponed to dates that will be announced later.
The Horned Frogs haven’t played since a 90-55 win over Grambling State on Dec. 21. Their Dec. 29 game against Texas Southern was canceled.
“I can tell you they’re going to be excited to play,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “It’s their first Big 12 game, and that brings a lot of excitement as well. We’re expecting them to be at full force and ready to go.”
Ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the last four weeks, the defending national champion Bears (14-0) have been getting everybody’s best shot. Baylor held off a late rally at then-No. 8 Iowa State for a 77-72 win on Jan. 1 before closing out an 84-74 win against Oklahoma on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.
While the Bears are riding a 20-game winning streak dating back to their six-game sweep in the 2021 NCAA tournament, the Horned Frogs (10-1) were playing good basketball with seven straight wins before the COVID-19 interruption.
TCU point guard Mike Miles ranks third in the Big 12 with 16.9 points per game and is sixth with 4.6 assists per game. Forward Emanuel Miller is averaging 11.3 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds while forward Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.
Both the Bears and Horned Frogs hit the boards with urgency. TCU leads the country with 15.9 offensive rebounds per game while Baylor is tied for 13th nationally with 14 offensive boards per game.
“Mike Miles at point guard is kind of like the head of the snake,” said Baylor guard Matthew Mayer. “He’s really good. But they’ve got a lot of guys who play super hard and they offensive rebound like crazy. We just got to work on rebounding and stopping him (Miles) and some of their other creators.”
After playing strong defense throughout the season, the Bears gave up too many easy baskets in the last game as the Sooners shot 55.8 percent. Drew credited first-year coach Porter Moser for the Sooners' offensive efficiency, but acknowledged that Baylor’s defense needed to play better.
“Definitely, some things that we can improve on, and that’s good,” Drew said. “At the same time, they’re top five in the nation in field goal percentage for a reason. They run good offense, they have talented players. Porter does a great job. So there’s always a combination because you are playing somebody. But definitely there are things that we could hone in on and get better on.”
The Bears also committed 20 turnovers against the Sooners, including seven by James Akinjo and five by Adam Flagler. But that duo made up for their mistakes with their shooting as Akinjo tied his career high with 27 points while Flagler scored 22.
“I think you can break them (turnovers) down: Is it in transition, is it half-court, is it fatigue, is it carelessness, is it wrong reads?” Drew said. “You can find trends, and you can try to solve some of those. I know foul trouble has led guys to having to play more minutes than maybe you’d like. And then when you’re tired, you’re normally going to make more errors than you normally would.”
Despite the turnovers, Akinjo is looking more comfortable every game at point guard following his transfer from Arizona. In the last three games, Akinjo has averaged 23.3 points and 5.7 assists.
“He’s coming along real well,” said Baylor guard LJ Cryer. “Every game you could see he’s getting more comfortable out there. He’s been able to score the past couple of games at a high level. He’s in a good rhythm right now, so I’m happy for him.”
Both the Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams are getting even more national attention due to Thursday night’s debut of “Our Time” on ESPN+. The network will follow the Baylor basketball teams all season in a behind-the-scenes 12-part documentary that will air on Thursdays.
Drew enjoyed watching the first episode.
“I thought they did a great job,” Drew said. “It's great exposure for Baylor University and our players. We know our guys are great role models and we love having them out there."
One scene showed Drew firing up his team during a pregame scouting report. When asked where that energy came from, Drew said “I think that’s coffee.”
Mayer was also featured prominently in the episode, which included him making a trip to the barber shop to shape up his mullet.
“I was watching myself, so I thought I was pretty entertaining,” Mayer said. “It was good. I liked the show. There was a lot of background. But we’ve already shot a lot of other stuff, so I’m interested to see how that turns out too.”