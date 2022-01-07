No. 1 Bears face TCU after Frogs' long layoff

“Definitely, some things that we can improve on, and that’s good,” Drew said. “At the same time, they’re top five in the nation in field goal percentage for a reason. They run good offense, they have talented players. Porter does a great job. So there’s always a combination because you are playing somebody. But definitely there are things that we could hone in on and get better on.”

The Bears also committed 20 turnovers against the Sooners, including seven by James Akinjo and five by Adam Flagler. But that duo made up for their mistakes with their shooting as Akinjo tied his career high with 27 points while Flagler scored 22.

“I think you can break them (turnovers) down: Is it in transition, is it half-court, is it fatigue, is it carelessness, is it wrong reads?” Drew said. “You can find trends, and you can try to solve some of those. I know foul trouble has led guys to having to play more minutes than maybe you’d like. And then when you’re tired, you’re normally going to make more errors than you normally would.”

Despite the turnovers, Akinjo is looking more comfortable every game at point guard following his transfer from Arizona. In the last three games, Akinjo has averaged 23.3 points and 5.7 assists.