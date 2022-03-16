No. 1 Bears won't overlook No. 16 Norfolk State in NCAA opener

FORT WORTH — Baylor made history last year when it won the NCAA men’s basketball championship for the first time.

That’s good history. The Bears want no part of bad history.

But that’s what would happen if No. 16 seed Norfolk State upsets the No. 1-seeded Bears in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's East Region at 1 p.m. Thursday at Dickies Arena.

Only one No. 16 seed has ever won the tournament opener when University of Maryland-Baltimore County stunned Virginia, 74-54, in 2018.

The last thing the Bears want is to become the second No. 1 seed to fall since the tournament went to 64 teams in 1985. So Baylor coach Scott Drew is doing everything he can to prepare his team to keep its focus on Norfolk State.

“What makes March Madness March Madness is those seed numbers don't matter,” Drew said. “Coaches know that. And our players are definitely aware of just how good and talented Norfolk is. Having returning players that have been and experienced what that's like to be a 1 seed, hopefully will be helpful and beneficial.”

The Bears earned their first No. 1 seed against No. 16 Hartford in last year’s NCAA Tournament. It was a back and forth game for the first 13 minutes before the Bears began pulling away late in the first half.

With MaCio Teague erupting for 22 points, the Bears finished off a 79-55 win to begin their six-game championship run through the NCAA Tournament. But Baylor’s veterans know just how much the NCAA Tournament means to every team that makes the field.

Nobody knows that better than Baylor junior guard Adam Flagler, who began his college career at Presbyterian as an under-recruited player before transferring to Baylor.

“I definitely have a lot of experience with that,” Flagler said. “When I used to play with Presbyterian, we were a really good mid-major. And knowing how competitive, knowing how much of an edge mid-major teams have is definitely helpful being a leader that I can communicate and just know that we're all going to be on the same page and know exactly how important this game is for Norfolk State, but for us as well.”

Though Norfolk State has only reached the NCAA Tournament three times, the Spartans have made some noise. In 2012, they were a No. 15 seed that upset No. 2 Missouri, 86-84, to open the tournament.

Last season, the Spartans beat Appalachian State, 54-53, in a First Four game behind guard Jalen Hawkins’ 24 points. Norfolk State's season ended with a 98-55 loss to No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the first round.

Hawkins is one of the leaders of this year’s team as he’s averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. He’s joined by Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year Joe Bryant, who is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Manning the inside for the Spartans is 6-9 Kris Bankston with 11.3 points, 6.9 boards and 1.2 blocks per game. Dana Tate, a 6-7 forward, brings 9.9 points and 5.8 rebounds to the table.

The Spartans are 24-6 overall and won the MEAC regular season title with a 12-2 record. They swept through the MEAC tournament with three straight wins, including a 72-57 win over Coppin State last Saturday for the championship. Ninth-year coach Robert Jones knows the Spartans are huge underdogs, but believes they match up well with the Bears.

“A lot of times, smaller level teams can’t match up front,” Jones said. “I do think that we have good guys like Dana Tate and Kris Bankston who can match up front. So hopefully that will pay dividends for us tomorrow. We just have to control the tempo. We can't let them strike early and often. We have to strike early and often.”

Despite an injury-reduced seven-man rotation, the Bears (26-6) won their last five regular season games to earn a share of the Big 12 title with Kansas.

After dropping a 72-67 decision to Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals, the Bears have had a week to recover from the rigors of the season and prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

“The break's been really good,” Flagler said. “We’re just really focusing on attention to detail. We are a really good defensive team. But the past two games, with Iowa State, as well as Oklahoma, we've been kind of lax. Just kind of pinpointing on that and focusing on that and just having each other's back and being connected out there, that's what we've been working on.”

If the Bears beat Norfolk State, they’ll play Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s first-round game between No. 8 North Carolina (24-9) and No. 9 Marquette (19-12).

Drew said that guard LJ Cryer won’t be available to play in the first two games of the NCAA Tournament, but hasn’t ruled him out for later games if the Bears keep winning.

If the Bears repeat as national champions, they’ll be the first since Florida won back-to-back titles in 2006-07. But Drew and his players aren’t looking down the road. They know there’s a No. 16 seed that would love to make history.

“We're blessed to be where we're in a position that we have that opportunity (to repeat),” Drew said. “At the same time, you know there's normally more pressure and expectations when you're the reigning champ. But it's such a new team and we've lost so much, I think there's plenty of excitement.”

BEAR FACTS: Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang is being mentioned as a potential candidate for head coaching positions at several openings. “Coach Tang has had opportunities in the past,” Drew said. “And people see that he does a great job and would be a great head coach. The good thing is he can be selective. He's never just taken something for money or because he wants to be a head coach. When he feels called to go somewhere, he's going to go, and definitely it'll be exciting for us.”

