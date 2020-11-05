No. 1 Longhorns withstand No. 3 Bears' head start, rally for 3-2 win

Once the match turned, it turned in a big way. The Longhorns picked up their blocking and started taking away Pressley’s avenues for kills, and they served aggressively, finishing with eight aces for the match to just one for Baylor.

The Longhorns thoroughly dominated the fourth set, outhitting Baylor .300 to minus-.071, and rode that momentum into the fifth.

They jumped out to a 7-2 lead over the Bears with their heavy hitters catching fire. Baylor pushed back to within 8-7 on a kill from Lauren Harrison. But Texas had one more run left, and Brionne Butler and Molly Phillips sparked a 7-2 closing run for the Horns.

Texas hit .294 for the match and distributed the wealth evenly. Eggleston, an All-America candidate, led the way with 22 kills and 15 digs, and she gained power as the match progressed. But three other UT hitters joined her in double-digit kills — Skylar Fields (14), O’Neal (13) and Butler (10).

Pressley came out smoking from the outset. Baylor fed her often and she rewarded that faith with some stinging swings. And yet her changeup was equally as effective as her fastball, as she kept the UT defenders on their toes with tips. Pressley had a double-digit kill night by the end of the first set, with 11 kills in that stretch.