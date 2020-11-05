No. 1 Longhorns withstand No. 3 Bears' head start, rally for 3-2 win

AUSTIN — When you have Texas on the ropes, you’d better unleash the knockout punch.
The third-ranked Baylor volleyball team let the No. 1 Longhorns off the hook. To be fair, Texas is pretty hard to put away.
The top-ranked Longhorns spurned Baylor’s bold attempt to pick up its first-ever win in Austin. Texas found its rhythm late and rallied for a 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-13, 15-9, on Thursday night at the Frank Erwin Center.
Baylor (11-2) wasted a 2-0 set lead and a marvelous performance from senior Yossiana Pressley, and Texas (11-0) stayed unbeaten on the season and remained alone atop the Big 12 standings.
Before this night, Baylor was 0-44 all-time in Austin. But that drab history didn’t deter the Bears, who stormed out of the gate to swipe the first two sets.
Pressley is the reigning AVCA National Player of the Year for the Bears, and she more than lived up to her billing. Pressley swatted a match-best 29 kills on 65 attempts for a .308 hitting percentage, and didn’t record an attacking error until the third set.
Baylor actually had a serious chance to sneak away with a sweep. The Bears held a 21-20 lead late in the third set following yet another scorcher from Pressley.
But Texas responded with consecutive kills from Asjia O’Neal and Logan Eggleston to take the lead, then went up 23-21 on an ace from Sydney Petersen. Four points later, O’Neal swooped in from the right side for a putaway to give UT the 25-23 win, and a sudden burst of confidence.
Once the match turned, it turned in a big way. The Longhorns picked up their blocking and started taking away Pressley’s avenues for kills, and they served aggressively, finishing with eight aces for the match to just one for Baylor.
The Longhorns thoroughly dominated the fourth set, outhitting Baylor .300 to minus-.071, and rode that momentum into the fifth.
They jumped out to a 7-2 lead over the Bears with their heavy hitters catching fire. Baylor pushed back to within 8-7 on a kill from Lauren Harrison. But Texas had one more run left, and Brionne Butler and Molly Phillips sparked a 7-2 closing run for the Horns.
Texas hit .294 for the match and distributed the wealth evenly. Eggleston, an All-America candidate, led the way with 22 kills and 15 digs, and she gained power as the match progressed. But three other UT hitters joined her in double-digit kills — Skylar Fields (14), O’Neal (13) and Butler (10).
Pressley came out smoking from the outset. Baylor fed her often and she rewarded that faith with some stinging swings. And yet her changeup was equally as effective as her fastball, as she kept the UT defenders on their toes with tips. Pressley had a double-digit kill night by the end of the first set, with 11 kills in that stretch.
Naturally, Texas still made the Bears work. Baylor appeared poised to win the opening set, 25-21, after a Marieke van der Mark spike that was originally whistled as a BU point by the officials, who called that the Texas blockers had touched the ball before it sailed long of the back line. But the call was overturned on review, and the Longhorns scored the next two points to pull within 24-23. However, Baylor hung on for the win when Fields sailed a spike wide.
Baylor kept it up in the second set, as it hit a whopping .424 to go up 2-0. But the Bears couldn’t keep up that level of play for the entire match. Though Harrison provided 15 kills, Baylor didn’t give Pressley enough consistent hitting help. The passing also spiraled as the match went on, leading to several out-of-system sequences for the Bears, which gave Texas some easy swings on the other side.
BU’s setter tag team of Callie Williams and Hannah Sedwick combined for 54 assists, and libero Shanel Bramschreiber had 17 digs to lead all players.
Texas played without its own starting libero, Morgan O’Brien, who was out after reportedly contracting COVID-19.
The teams will wrap up their season series at 7 p.m. Friday at the Erwin Center.
